Gift Gikonyo: Turning trash into treasure is his passion

In a modest workshop on the outskirts of Nairobi, discarded wine bottles are finding new life under the skilled hands of Gift Miningah Gikonyo. What many would consider waste, he sees as raw material; an opportunity to create functional art while addressing the growing concern of environmental sustainability.

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