The Italian priest who found love in a Baringo woman

Italian-born former priest Sandro Ferretto marries Baringo woman Sharon Jepng’ok in a traditional Tugen Koito ceremony. [Courtesy]

For years, Sandro Ferretto’s life in Kenya revolved around Catholic missionary work, pastoral service and a vocation that required celibacy. But on Sunday, September 6, 2026, the 55-year-old Italian-born former priest began a different chapter when he married Sharon Jepng’ok in a colourful traditional Koito ceremony in Baringo.

Held at Seretion village in Kasiela, the ceremony brought together relatives, community elders, local leaders and friends, blending Ferretto’s Italian background with Sharon’s Tugen heritage.