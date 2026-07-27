From content creation to global fame: How Jean Ojiro rose to Miss Universe

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Fashion model, media personality, and digital content creator Jean Ojiro was crowned Miss Universe Kenya 2026 on July 25, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

From a pool of more than 500 contestants, Jean Ojiro steadily rose through every stage of the Miss Universe Kenya competition, making the top 30, top 15, top 10 and final five before ultimately being crowned the country's newest beauty queen.

But beyond the dazzling gowns and confident runway walks, it was her authenticity, humility and unwavering commitment to advocacy that convinced the judges they had found the right woman to represent Kenya on the global stage.

While every finalist displayed beauty, poise and confidence, the judges said they were looking for a woman who embodied the values of the Miss Universe Organisation both on and off the stage.

According to Miss Universe Kenya 2018 and judge Wabaiya Kariuki, Jean stood out long before the evening gown and swimsuit competitions.

"When we started in the boardroom on Friday to watch them speak, Jean, from the moment she walked in, lit up the room. She was enthusiastic. She wasn't rehearsed. She just spoke from her heart. She was very authentic. So we fell in love with her," Wabaiya said.

Her authenticity was only part of the story. Throughout the boot camp, Jean consistently impressed mentors with her willingness to learn, earning a reputation as one of the most teachable contestants in the competition.

"And then on Saturday, she came on stage, and one of the things that we had been told was that she's very teachable. So when we saw how much growth she's had since the beginning, we were like, 'This is our queen.' I feel Kenya didn't miss a step with you," Wabaiya added.

Wabaiya said modern pageantry demands far more than physical beauty, with contestants expected to demonstrate intelligence, confidence, purpose and the ability to communicate effectively.

"Miss Universe requires someone who also has another cause that they champion for. It's really important when they have a queen that has it all. So she also stood her ground with her advocacy, and we were like, 'Okay, we hear you,' she said.

Jean's advocacy against femicide and gender-based violence became one of the defining pillars of her campaign. She has been working with Usikimye, an organisation that raises awareness and encourages more people to join conversations about protecting women and girls.

Moments after receiving the crown, an emotional Jean took her first walk as Miss Universe Kenya to loud cheers from the audience.

"I cannot wait to represent Kenya in Puerto Rico. I will make you all so proud," she said.

Jean's path to the crown was not a conventional one.

Long before she set foot in the Miss Universe Kenya boardroom, she had spent close to a decade building a career as a model, content creator and influencer, starting with home-recorded dance videos before landing her first television commercial in 2017, playing a referee in a liquor advertising campaign.

Much of that career was built independently, through repeated audition attempts and casting calls.

Her latest victory comes with an extensive prize package designed to support both her reign and preparations for the international competition.

Jean received a cash prize of Sh1.29m ($10,000), a fully paid trip to Puerto Rico, where she will represent Kenya at the 75th Miss Universe competition, a brand-new motor vehicle and a fully furnished residence that will serve as her home throughout her reign.

She will also undergo a bespoke five-month skincare transformation programme worth Sh500,000, courtesy of Glo 365, as part of her preparations for the global pageant.

Beyond the physical rewards, Jean will receive professional talent management and career development support aimed at helping her build a lasting personal brand and expand her career opportunities both locally and internationally.

Her prize package also includes a Sh10,000 Little Cab travel voucher, a new Samsung smartphone and a six-month gym membership to support her fitness and wellness throughout her reign.

Jean will now spend the coming months preparing to compete against delegates from more than 180 countries and territories in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she hopes to make a strong impression while championing her campaign against gender-based violence and showcasing Kenya on one of the world's biggest beauty pageant stages.