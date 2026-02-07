How Ron Kenoly's decades of worship touched people globally

The Kenyan Boys' Choir entertains American Christian worship leader Ron Kenoly at Kempinski Villa Rosa, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Legendary American gospel singer and songwriter Dr Ron Kenoly died this week at the age of 81, marking the end of a ministry that shaped global worship for nearly five decades.

The news was shared in an emotional Instagram post on Kenoly’s official page by his longtime music director, Bruno Miranda. “This morning, February 3 2026, we said goodbye to Dr Ron Kenoly,” Miranda wrote,

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from across the world, celebrating a man whose music transcended generations, cultures, and church denominations.

Prominent Nigerian cleric Bishop Wale Oke described Kenoly as a servant whose life mirrored the message in his songs. “He was a man of humility, a vessel of grace, and a true worshipper who dedicated his life to the glory of God,” Oke said.

Renowned gospel ministers Nathaniel Bassey and Dunsin Oyekan also joined countless worship leaders, pastors, and believers in honouring Kenoly, crediting him with shaping their understanding of worship.

Just days before his death, Kenoly shared what would become his final Instagram post on Sunday, 1 February, offering a reflective glimpse into his decades-long ministry.

“I am 81 years old and in my 48th year of ministry,” he wrote. “These are some of those who helped me reach over 123 nations around the world over the past 20 years.”

It was a fitting final message from a man whose influence reached far beyond American church walls.

Kenoly was widely celebrated for iconic worship anthems such as Jesus Is Alive, Sing Out, and My God Is Able, songs that became staples in churches around the world.

His 1992 Integrity Hosanna Music album, Lift Him Up, achieved Gold certification after selling more than 500,000 copies, cementing his place as one of gospel music’s most impactful worship leaders.

Born in Coffeyville, Kansas, Kenoly’s musical journey began humbly in a local Baptist church.

Until his death, Kenoly remained deeply active in ministry, serving on the faculty of two universities in the United States, mentoring pastors, musicians, choir directors, and worship leaders, and travelling extensively to minister across continents.

Kenya, in particular, held a special place in Kenoly’s ministry journey. He visited Kenya in 2009 and again in 2016, during which he drew massive crowds and collaborated with Kenyan gospel artistes.

In 2016, he headlined the highly anticipated #GospelExtravaganza2016 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on 17 December.On another visit, Kenoly jetted into the country midweek in the company of evangelist Jimmy Jack and rapper Jaz, going on to lead powerful praise and worship sessions at Kamukunji Grounds during the Rock Block Youth Explosion crusade.

Through such moments, Kenoly’s music left deeply personal imprints on individual lives.

“His songs ministered to me in a different way compared to Christian songs nowadays,” said Gloria Milimu, a health journalist. “My favourite song is Sing Out (The Lord Is Here). Being young, they grounded us, and as we grew older, we could easily resonate with them,” she added.

For Chebet Birir, Kenoly’s music formed a spiritual foundation rooted in childhood memories and family faith. “Growing up, my mum would play his songs, and I listened to them. He shaped my childhood and my Christianity,” she said.