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Manchester United's Danish defender #13 Patrick Dorgu reacts after failing to score during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 28, 2026. [AFP]

Mauricio Pochettino's first home match in charge of Manchester United ended in a 4-0 humiliation by Brentford to leave the 20-time English champions still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone.

Callum Wilson struck a first-half double before late goals from Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade sealed Brentford's first win at Old Trafford for 89 years on Saturday.

Pochettino described the lure of United as still too good to turn down as he deserted his duties as the USA coach to make the move to Manchester.

The Argentine has been given a stark illustration of the job he has ahead of him to just save one of the world's biggest clubs from relegation for the first time since 1974, let alone restoring the three-time European champions to their former glories. Manchester United's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 28, 2026. [AFP]

Pochettino could barely have imagined a worse start after also losing 4-0 away to Liverpool in his first match in charge last weekend.

For the first time in 65 years, United have conceded four goals in three consecutive league matches.

That shocking defensive record has plunged the Red Devils into a battle for survival.

Only Crystal Palace sit below United and Pochettino's men could slip to the foot of the table if the Eagles beat Hull on Sunday.

"This type of situation can happen when the confidence is low," said Pochettino. "We started the game really well, but from there when we concede, (from) the first shot on target and in this moment it was really tough for the players to respond."

Pochettino came out fighting after a series of refereeing decisions went against his side in the Liverpool defeat and also in a controversial 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But there was no hiding place for the new boss or his players after their latest embarrassment. Brentford's Norwegian defender #20 Kristoffer Ajer (2R) scores the team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 28, 2026. [AFP]

Old Trafford empties

Brentford were missing first-choice striker Igor Thiago through suspension, but it mattered little as his deputy Wilson took advantage of United's disorganised defence.

An encouraging start by the home side was quickly forgotten when Wilson lashed home a brilliant finish to open the scoring on 19 minutes.

The former Newcastle and West Ham striker then doubled his tally from Dango Ouattara's pass 13 minutes later.

Youri Tielemans smashed against the crossbar as United pressed for a route back into the game in the second half.

But their inability to defend ended any hope of a fightback as Ajer was given way too much space to fire in from a corner.

Schade then completed the rout in stoppage time as Brentford climbed to fifth and within one point of the top four. Brentford's Irish head coach Keith Andrews reacts following the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 28, 2026. [AFP]

"We should be very, very proud of where we've come from and where we've arrived come five o'clock this afternoon," said Brentford boss Keith Andrews.

Schade's goal also meant United became the first side in history to concede at least twice in seven successive halves of Premier League football.

"We are Manchester United, but you cannot win only with the badge and with the history," added Pochettino. "We need to match the opponent in all the areas and then be much better to win the game."

Old Trafford was largely empty by the time the final whistle went, but boos rained down from those who remained.

Pochettino joins John Chapman and Erik ten Hag as the only two previous United managers to have lost their first two league games in charge.

Elsewhere, Sean Longstaff scored twice as Leeds climbed into the top six with a resounding 3-0 win over Coventry.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring by heading in Longstaff's free-kick before the former Newcastle midfielder struck twice either side of half-time.