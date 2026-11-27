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Josephine Sembeyo Mancha wins the 1500m final at the World Under-20 Championships in Oregon. [World Athletics]

On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Loitokitok, in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro, 19-year-old Josephine Sembeyo Mancha sits catching her breath after an intense speed session.

Three months earlier, she had made history in Eugene by winning the world U20 1500m title, becoming the first woman from the Maa community to win a global athletics title.

For Sembeyo, however, the significance of that victory goes beyond the medal. She hopes her success can encourage more girls from her community to pursue opportunities in sport.

"Now, I have opened their eyes, and they know they can also make it,” she says. “As a community and a county, they should come together and start camps, bring together boys and girls, and train them.”

Her coach Andrew Lesuuda, who has guided her development at the Magnolia Athletics Camp in Loitokitok, saw the impact of that success when Sembeyo returned to Kenya.

"During her arrival from Oregon, the airport was full,” he says. “We didn’t invite anybody; we just went with our girls from the camp, and we found more than 100 Maasai community members waiting for her at the airport. I am receiving a lot of calls now; people want to bring their daughters and come train with Josephine.”

The reception was particularly meaningful after the doubts Sembeyo had encountered early in her career.

"When I started, some relatives used to tell me to stop running, but I didn’t,” she says. “Now that I have won, they have started seeing the importance of running, and they know that anything is possible.”

Born on August 8, 2007 in Kimana, Sembeyo grew up balancing school with daily household chores. Her introduction to organised athletics came by chance when she was in grade five, after she started running with athletes based at Magnolia. Josephine Sembeyo Mancha (centre) during the medal ceremony at the World Under-20 Championships. [World Athletics]

The support she subsequently received included funding for her education, something her family initially regarded as more significant than the prospect of an athletics career.

"When my parents heard that I would be joining school on a scholarship, they were so happy because getting a study scholarship was not easy,” she says.

"My parents were not focused on my running as much at first; they were focused on the scholarship.”

Her athletic development accelerated after Lesuuda joined Magnolia in late 2022 and began working with the young athletes there.

Until then, Sembeyo had raced across a wide range of events.

"I used to run any race, from the 400m to the 5000m,” she says.

“But when I met up with Coach Andrew, he told me to focus on the middle-distance races. I’m so grateful to coach because he shifted my focus to the 800m and 1500m, and I have been improving steadily.”

One of her earliest competitive memories is far removed from the global triumph that followed. In her first cross-country race, over 6km in Ruiru, she finished 52nd.

“I was just happy not to come last, because that was my first major race,” she says.

Progress followed. Through 2025 and early 2026, she became a regular podium finisher at Athletics Kenya meetings before winning the national trials and earning selection for the World U20 Championships in Eugene.

She arrived in Oregon with a 1500m PB of 4:09.89 and hopes of making the podium. Josephine Sembeyo Mancha receives a heroic welcome on her return to Kenya from the World Under-20 Championships. [NOC-K]

As the final approached, nerves began to build as she thought about the coaches, teammates and supporters watching from home.

"I had a lot of tension because I was aware that my sponsors in the US, my coaches, and my teammates were watching me on TV,” she recalls. “They were waiting to see how I would run, and I didn’t want to disappoint them.”

Among those who helped settle her nerves was three-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon, an athlete Sembeyo hopes to emulate.

"My dream is to follow in the footsteps of Faith Kipyegon,” she says. “Faith is very humble, whether she loses or wins races, she just stays humble. Whenever I meet her, she always motivates me and tells me that I can do anything.

“Before the final, I spoke with Faith, and she told me to fight hard and bring back the gold medal home. I also spoke with Coach Andrew, and I knew my weak area was the last 100m, but coach told me to push myself and not give up.”

Sembeyo did exactly that, winning the title in 4:16.73, just 0.04 ahead of USA’s Claire Stegall.

Back in Loitokitok, her routine remains firmly grounded in training and education.

A student at AIC Girls Secondary School and captain at Magnolia, she fits two training sessions around her school day.

“It’s not easy being a professional athlete and balancing it with studies,” she says.

“But my coach and I have a routine where I train for an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening on school days, and then on weekends, we train fully.”

Lesuuda says Sembeyo’s discipline has helped make her a role model for younger athletes at the camp.

“She is very disciplined, very attentive, and she follows the rules,” he says. “She is also very disciplined in school and is now the captain of the team.”

Magnolia currently supports almost 40 school-age girls with housing, nutrition, coaching and school tuition, and Lesuuda says Mancha’s success has provided extra motivation.

“Everyone contributed to the success of Josephine,” he says. “It motivated our girls very well, and because of Josephine, they are focusing. We are preparing very well so we can produce other talents.”

For now, Semenyo’s focus is on completing school and making the transition to senior athletics.

"Even now, I am not satisfied,” says Lesuuda. “I believe she can do much better than what she has done so far.”

Sembeyo shares that ambition. The Los Angeles 2028

Olympic Games are already a target.

"I have no pressure transitioning into the senior category,” she says.

“I have competed with senior athletes before, and I just want to maintain my focus and work hard. I’m targeting the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. I believe in my training and what my coach tells me.”

Beyond that lies another significant opportunity. The World Athletics Championships will be staged in Nairobi in 2029, the first edition of the championships to be held in Africa.

For Sembeyo, the prospect of competing at a home World Championships provides further motivation as she takes her first steps into the senior ranks.

"My coach always encourages me to focus on what lies ahead and to always remember my background because many people are relying on me,” she says. “I want to work hard and give back to Magnolia.”

From a 52nd-place finish in her first cross-country race to becoming a world U20 champion, Sembeyo has already travelled a long way. At 19, she hopes the journey is only just beginning.