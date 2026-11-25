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Former Harambee Stars midfielder MacDonald Mariga. [File]

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has moved to consolidate his administration after appointing Caleb Amwayi as the new vice-president.

He replaces former Harambee Stars midfielder MacDonald Mariga alongside six other National Executive Committee (NEC) members expelled during a controversial Special General Meeting (SGM) in Meru.

The changes, which take immediate effect on an interim basis, follow a High Court ruling in Siaya that dismissed a petition challenging the November 7 SGM resolutions, clearing the way for FKF to implement the decisions and fill the vacant positions.

In a statement, FKF said the court had struck out the petition in its entirety and discharged interim orders that had temporarily restricted the federation from acting on the resolutions.

“The decision follows today's ruling by the High Court in Siaya, which dismissed the petition challenging the SGM resolutions, struck out the petition in its entirety and discharged the interim orders previously issued against the Federation,” the statement read.

The federation said the appointments would remain temporary pending ratification by Congress at the next General Assembly.

“The NEC has consequently resolved to appoint the following office holders on an interim basis, with immediate effect, pending ratification by Congress at the next General Assembly,” FKF said.

Besides Mariga, the six other officials replaced are Gabriel Mghendi (Coast), Dan Shikanda (Nairobi), Bernard Korir Lagat (Rift Valley), Collins Opiyo Kalee (Nyanza), Robert Kenneth Macharia (Central) and Violet Kerubo Momanyi, who represented women.

Amwayi, who previously served as the NEC representative for Western, assumes the federation's second-highest office after being part of the faction that had earlier opposed Hussein's leadership.

Interestingly, Amwayi was considered a Mariga ally during the former Inter Milan midfielder's aborted attempt to remove Hussein in April this year, exposing the shifting political alliances that have characterised the federation's boardroom battles.

The leadership dispute intensified following the attempted ouster of Hussein over allegations of complicity in a Sh42.6 million insurance scandal involving Riskwell Insurance, an unlicensed brokerage firm allegedly awarded a contract to provide insurance coverage during the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Hussein's suspension during the April meeting triggered a prolonged governance dispute, with the president subsequently fighting to retain control of the federation.

The latest developments stem from the November 7 SGM in Meru, where a majority of delegates voted to remove Mariga and the six NEC members.

The affected officials protested the decision, arguing that they had been denied an opportunity to defend themselves before Congress. They also claimed they were blocked from accessing the meeting venue, effectively preventing them from participating in proceedings that determined their political fate.

In their legal challenge, the officials questioned the legality of the SGM, arguing that the disciplinary motion had not been included in the original meeting agenda and that the expulsions were approved through acclamation rather than a secret ballot as required under Article 41 of the FKF Constitution.

However, Justice David Kemei dismissed the petition filed by Gabriel Mghendi and six others, holding that the officials had failed to exhaust the available internal dispute resolution mechanisms and should first have pursued their grievances through the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

The judge emphasised that courts should not be the first avenue for resolving disputes where established alternative mechanisms exist.

“The mere fact that the Applicants disagree with the outcome of the SGM does not render the internal processes ineffective,” Kemei ruled.

The court also faulted the petitioners for failing to disclose parallel proceedings at the Murang'a High Court challenging the same resolutions, finding that the omission amounted to an abuse of court process.