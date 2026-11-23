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Norris Kibe tees off on the par-four second hole during the 2026 Capital A Captain's Prize at the Great Rift Valley Lodge, on November 21, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Luther Kamau carded 37 stableford points to headline the 2026 Capital A Investment Bank captain Githinji Mureithi prize at the scenic Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort to claim the overall title over the weekend.

Kamau, a past GVRL captain, fended off a determined charge from second place finisher Wambugu Gathumbi, who finished two points off the pace on 35 stableford points.

"Today the greens were running very fast and were true all afternoon, so keeping the ball below the hole was critical," said Kamau.

"Fending off a field this deep, especially with Wambugu pushing right to the final holes, makes lifting the Captain's prize extra special."

Across the rest of the member's competition categories, Kevin Smith captured the Men's Division A crown on a score of 35 stableford points, while Elijah Ndungu topped the Men's Division B with 31 stableford points. In the women's ranks, Liz Armitage claimed Ladies' Division A honors on 29 stableford points, with Agnes Githinji earning the ladies' Division B honors on a score of 34 stableford points.

Kiplimo Korir produced the highest individual score of the weekend, firing an impressive 41 stableford points to win Men's Division B.

Joseph Gathuka enjoyed a standout outing in men's Division A, edging out the field on countback with 39 stableford points, while David Kanyi secured the Division C title on a score of 35 stableford points. Jennifer Mwangangi took the Ladies' Division A title on 27 stableford points.

Both veteran experience and emerging talent were celebrated on the podium, with Svein Rene winning the Senior category and Jabali Mungai claiming the Junior title.

The special on-course skill prizes saw Joseph Githuka return to the stage for the men's longest drive title alongside Rozita D'Souza who won in the ladies' category, while Evans Ngene won men's nearest to the pin title after missing out on the Sh7.8million Mercedes GLE hole-in-one car prize.

"Addressing the players and guests during the presentation gala, Capital A Investment Bank CEO Linus Kang'ara, praised the partnership between the club and signalled the firm's intention to make the Captain's prize an annual fixture.

"Just as a golfer selects different clubs for different shots, Capital A curates portfolios across local and global markets to suit every client's goal. We are proud to sponsor the 2026 Captain's prize here at GVRL, building relationships beyond the boardroom and turning ambitions into wealth." said Kang'ara.

"Golf brings together discipline, strategy, and community - values that sit at the heart of how we operate at Capital A Investment Bank."