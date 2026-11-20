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Malkia Strikers' Terry Tata and Marian Sokoiyo block a spike from Algeria's Soualmi Melissa (left) during their CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship quarter-final match at Kasarani Gymnasium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyan volleyball players are set to earn more than just bragging rights from victories in the upcoming 2026/2027 national league season, following a Sh17.3 million investment by betting firm betPawa through its Locker Room Bonus (LRB) programme.

The initiative implemented in partnership with the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), will reward players and technical officials directly after every league victory, in a move aimed at improving athlete motivation and recognising sporting performance.

The investment comes as the programme announces that it has surpassed Sh258 million mark in bonuses paid to athletes and coaches across Africa, with women's sport accounting for 43 per cent of the total.

The development also places Kenya among the growing number of African markets where the initiative is seeking to bridge the financial gap between sporting achievement and athlete compensation.

In a partnership discussion on October 16 during a meeting between betPawa and KVF officials, team managers and other stakeholders at Hyatt Place Nairobi, ahead of the 2026/27 National League season. The officials agreed that under the arrangement, 14 players and two technical officials from each winning team will receive Sh4,000 after every league victory. Payments will be made directly to their mobile money wallets, eliminating intermediaries and delays associated with distributing match bonuses.

The initiative attracted the attention of Nigerian Afrobeats star Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, who attended the Nairobi meeting in his capacity as betPawa's Locker Room Bonus ambassador.

Beyond his music career, Mr Eazi, who is also chairman of Choplife Gaming, has been exploring opportunities at the intersection of entertainment, sports investment and sponsorship, reflecting a growing trend among African artistes seeking business interests beyond music.

He said the programme was designed to eliminate subjective decisions and ensure that players receive what they have earned through their performances.

“It's a simple and unique concept being applied here. There is no committee deciding who gets paid, no middleman determining who deserves what, and no difference in the rate based on a player's reputation, position or status,” he said.

Team Kenya's overall team manager Charles Nyaberi said the direct payment model would address some of the challenges athletes experience when receiving match-related financial rewards.

“Locker Room Bonus means players will not have to wait for their pay for days. Players will receive money instantly, and no coach will receive any money on behalf of the players. Locker Room Bonus is guaranteed on the match they play,” he said.

For KVF Vice-President Paul Bitok, the partnership is particularly significant for smaller clubs that often struggle to attract sponsorship and compete financially with established teams.

“I have been a player and coach, and we did not have this kind of motivation. It is a game changer for the small teams,” he said.

The Sh17.3 million investment marks an expansion of LRB's activities in Kenya, where it first entered the sporting scene in 2025 through a partnership with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup.Its entry into volleyball extends the programme's reach to another sport with a significant female following, while reinforcing its commitment to equal financial incentives for eligible men's and women's competitions.

BetPawa Kenya Country Manager Crispus Mogere said the programme would apply equally to men's and women's teams, ensuring athletes receive the same financial recognition regardless of gender.

“Under the arrangement, 14 players and two technical officials from each winning team will receive Sh4,000 after every league victory. Both men and women will be treated equally,” he said.

Across Africa, LRB operates in nine countries: Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Cameroon. The programme has reached more than 7,800 players and coaches through over 3,100 matches and 30 league partnerships covering football, basketball, futsal and volleyball.

Women’s sport accounts for 43 per cent of the US$2 million milestone, a figure that highlights the programme's growing involvement in competitions that have traditionally struggled to attract comparable commercial investment.

Founded by Kresten Buch, Chief Executive Officer of Pawatech, LRB uses technology to verify match results, identify eligible beneficiaries and facilitate direct payments to winning teams.

Buch said the technology behind the initiative makes it possible to expand the programme while maintaining transparency and accountability.

“We can scale this to 100,000 people. And we know they are getting paid if they win because there is a system. It can all be validated, all be audited, and we pay them directly,” he said.

The bonuses are not intended to replace players' salaries, contracts, federation funding or traditional sponsorship. Rather, they provide an additional financial incentive linked directly to match results.

Locker Room Bonus (LRB) is a technology-enabled sports payment initiative investing in African sport by connecting sporting performance to direct financial recognition. Since its launch during the 2022/23 season, LRB has sought to establish a system in which sporting victories translate into immediate financial rewards.