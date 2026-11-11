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Kenya eyes sports economy boom ahead of AFCON 2027

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 11, 2026
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Will Mbiakop, Game Time Africa Summit Founder and President during the launch of the Kenya-ASCI sports industry partnership on November 11, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya is stepping up efforts to turn its sporting talent, growing infrastructure and international tournaments into a multibillion-shilling commercial industry.

This is through a new partnership with the African Sports and Creative Institute (ASCI) aimed at attracting investment, creating jobs and expanding opportunities for local businesses.

The partnership will be anchored by the Game Time Africa Summit, scheduled for July 15–16, 2027, bringing together international investors, sports organisations, governments, financial institutions and businesses to explore opportunities across Africa's rapidly evolving sports economy.

This comes as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), alongside Uganda and Tanzania, and positions itself for future global sporting events, including the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Under the partnership, Kenya and ASCI plan to develop a national sports industry strategy, establish an accelerator programme for local sports enterprises and create a dedicated investment facility targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya-ASCI sports industry partnership and unveiling of the strategic roadmap from the Game Time Africa Summit 2027 to the 2030 FIFA World Cup, Game Time Africa Summit Founder and President Will Mbiakop said the initiative would provide a structured framework for commercialising Kenya's sporting potential.

"This is a visionary, long-term initiative to commercialize Kenya's sporting talent and transform sporting momentum into sustainable businesses," Mbiakop said.

The proposed strategy will map investment opportunities across stadiums and sports infrastructure, leagues, clubs, broadcasting rights, athlete development, sports tourism and event hosting.

It will also establish a three-year roadmap for developing the industry and ensuring newly constructed and upgraded sporting facilities generate revenue long after major tournaments have ended.

He noted that Africa had produced exceptional sporting talent but continued to capture only a limited share of the commercial value generated by the global sports industry.

"Africa has provided the world with incredible sports talent, yet little comes back in return. But the shift is coming. It's time to understand the numbers, stakeholders, and dynamics to make sports business work for Africans," he said.

Mbiakop said unlocking the sector would require coordinated investment in infrastructure, technology, data, human capital and the wider sports value chain, arguing that major tournaments should serve as catalysts for long-term economic development rather than isolated events.

"We need to get innovative ways to watch and sports is one of the solutions. We need to see more investments pouring into the ecosystem of sports and all value chains, infrastructure, marketing, events, digital and media. Sports is critical and can be an amazing socioeconomic engine for the growth of Africa," he said.

He identified limited access to reliable sports data, inadequate professional skills and insufficient investment as some of the major obstacles holding back the continent's sports industry.

"We have challenges in terms of developing sports in Africa. Data is one; we need to have more data to understand the game. We need to have more human capital skills, train them, do more capacity building to ensure that people who lead sports understand the game well," Mbiakop said.

He called for increased participation by both public and private investors to build partnerships, finance new initiatives and develop commercially viable enterprises, expressing hope that Africa could eventually produce its first sports unicorn.

A key component of the partnership will be the establishment of a sports business accelerator targeting Kenyan enterprises operating across different segments of the industry.

The programme will support businesses in sports technology, digital platforms, media production, event management, venue operations, sports apparel, equipment, hospitality, travel, health and wellness.

The initiative seeks to address longstanding challenges facing local entrepreneurs, particularly limited access to financing, business development support and international markets.

A dedicated small and medium-sized enterprise investment facility is also being developed with development finance partners through a blended-finance model to support businesses seeking capital to expand their operations.

The summit will provide an investment platform through a dedicated Kenyan sports investment session, investor introductions and the Baobab Deal Room, where local entrepreneurs will pitch their businesses to potential financiers.

Mbiakop said the platform would help connect African businesses with international capital and expertise, allowing local enterprises to participate more meaningfully in the global sports economy.

The organisers also expect participation from executives representing international sports organisations, financial institutions and development agencies.

Previous engagements have attracted prominent sporting personalities, including former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra and UFC champion Ciryl Gane, alongside international sports industry executives.

Beyond ticket sales and tournament spending, the sports economy offers opportunities in broadcasting, sponsorship, advertising, merchandise, sports tourism, hospitality, athlete management and technology.

The Game Time Africa Summit is expected to provide a platform for translating these ambitions into investment commitments and partnerships, with its roadmap extending beyond AFCON 2027 towards the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Ultimately, the partnership seeks to shift Kenya's approach to sports from one largely focused on competition and infrastructure development to an industry driven by investment, enterprise and employment.

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Related Topics

2027 AFCON Preparations 2027 AFCON Game Time Africa Summit Will Mbiakop
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