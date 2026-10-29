Musonye to lead AFCON 2027 preparations

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Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya with Local Organising Committee (LOC) Standing Committee chairperson Nicholas Musonye on October 29, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has unveiled the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Standing Committee for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON PAMOJA 2027), with Nicholas Musonye appointed chairman to oversee Kenya’s preparations for the continental football tournament.

Musonye will be deputised by Hussein Mohammed, while Anthony Lung’aho Inzihuli, also known as Antony Emmanuel Inzahuli Lung’aho, will serve as head of the secretariat and chief executive officer.

The committee is tasked with coordinating Kenya’s preparations, including stadium renovations, infrastructure development, operational planning and logistical arrangements ahead of the tournament, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

Mvurya said the committee brings together individuals with experience, professional expertise and leadership to help deliver a successful competition that meets the expectations of football fans, participating teams and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“I have unveiled the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 LOC Standing Committee, entrusting its members with the national responsibility of coordinating and overseeing Kenya’s preparations towards delivering a world-class, memorable and successful continental football tournament,” Mvurya said.

He challenged members to move from planning to implementation, emphasising operational readiness, coordination, strategic partnerships, financial accountability and adherence to delivery timelines.

“With less than eight months to kick-off, I challenged the committee to move decisively from planning to execution,” he said.

Besides Musonye, Mohammed and Lung’aho Inzihuli, the listed committee members include Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Vice-President McDonald Mariga and FKF National Executive Committee representative Robert Macharia.

Other members named in the roster are Timothy Nabea, a former FKF NEC member; Gabriel Mghendi; Peter Kamau; Kerubo Momanyi; Benard Lagat; Collins Kalee; Caleb Amwayi; Ken Rungu; and Dan Shikanda, the former AFC Leopards chairperson.

The list also includes Charles Njagi, Thomas Karugu, Evelyn Cheluget, Miriam Chepkoech, Rodgers Chimega, Diana Injendi Manyengo and Collins Were.

The 38 committee members also comprises representation across functional areas, including finance, technical matters, refereeing, legal affairs and youth development.

The committee is expected to coordinate the different aspects of tournament preparation and ensure that the relevant agencies and stakeholders work towards agreed targets.

Kenya’s preparations also include the development of Talanta Sports City, officially known as the Raila Odinga International Stadium, which is expected to strengthen the country's capacity to host major international football matches.

Mvurya said the planned high-profile encounter between German giants FC Bayern München and Dutch powerhouse AFC Ajax, scheduled for January 5, 2027, would provide an opportunity to assess the country’s readiness.

The event is expected to test security arrangements, transport and logistics, crowd management, operational systems and the overall fan experience.

The CS also disclosed that representatives of the two European clubs had visited Kenya to assess its capacity to host the proposed fixture.

He said the government was adopting a whole-of-government approach, involving relevant agencies responsible for security, immigration, tourism, travel and hospitality.

AFCON 2027 is expected to attract thousands of supporters, officials and international visitors, creating opportunities for hotels, airlines, tour operators, transport businesses and other service providers.

The government is also positioning the tournament as an opportunity to promote tourism, attract investment, develop sporting infrastructure and inspire young footballers.

Mvurya said the committee carries the responsibility of delivering an event that would bring national pride while creating a lasting legacy for the country.

“I reaffirmed their mandate and reminded them that they carry the hopes and aspirations of over 55 million Kenyans to deliver a tournament that brings pride and joy to the country while securing a lasting legacy in sports development, tourism, investment and economic opportunities,” he said.