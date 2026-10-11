Celebrations in Iten as Kipruto wins Chicago Marathon

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Athletics fans celebrate Amos Kipruto’s victory in the Chicago Marathon during a viewing party at the World Athletics Heritage Centre in Iten. [Courtesy]

Athletes, coaches and fans gathered in Iten on Sunday evening to celebrate Kenya’s Amos Kipruto after he won the 2026 Chicago Marathon in a personal best of 2:01:09.

The gathering at the World Athletics Heritage Centre brought together about 500 athletics enthusiasts who followed the race live as Kenyan runners competed against international rivals.

Kipruto improved on his previous best of 2:01:39, set at the London Marathon in April, to secure his first Chicago Marathon victory after finishing second last year.

Ethiopia’s Tadese Bikila finished second in 2:02:56, followed by compatriot Milkesa Mengesha in 2:03:46. Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo placed fourth, although his finishing time requires verification against the official results.

The victory marked Kipruto’s second World Marathon Major title after his triumph at the London Marathon in 2022.

Kenya also secured second and third places in the women’s race, with Sharon Lokedi clocking 2:14:07 and Brigid Kosgei finishing in 2:14:55.

Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa won the race in 2:13:33 to defend her title.

Coaches’ chairman Richard Kanda said Kipruto’s victory reflected the expectations placed on athletes from Iten, a town known for producing distance runners.

The gathering also provided an opportunity to discuss the financial challenges athletes face when managing their earnings.

Bank of Africa Sales Manager Malenya Lusimba warned athletes against borrowing from informal lenders, commonly known as shylocks, who may charge high interest rates and expose borrowers to financial difficulties.

“Many athletes have lost property because of borrowing from shylocks at very high interest rates. We are telling them to come to the bank; we will give them affordable loans and guide them on investment,” Lusimba said.

The viewing party was organised by Bank of Africa Kenya through its Mwanariadha product, which targets the financial needs of athletes.