Swimming: Flawless captain Mghoi strikes four gold, defends 50m backstroke

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Absa Swim Team captain Valentine Mghoi in action at the 40th edition of the Interbank Games at the weekend. [Absa Swim Team]

‘Backstroke Queen’ Valentine Mghoi has done it again. This time, much bigger and much better at the 40th edition of the Interbank Games that are ongoing at various locations in Nairobi.

The Absa Bank Swim Team captain struck four gold medals at the weekend, on Day One of the two-day swimming gala held at Tatu City.

She struck gold in women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 200m Individual Medley, women’s 50m backstroke and women’s 50m butterfly.

In women’s 50m backstroke, she blazed to the touchpad in 48.47 to lower her 49.15 Meet Record set at the Kasarani Aquatics last year, successfully defending the title for the fifth time in a row and engraving her name in the annals of history as the best ‘Backstroke Queen’ of the category as far as the Interbank Games are concerned.

In the women's 100m butterfly, Mghoi clocked 2:20.74 to become the first-ever champion of the newly introduced category as a long-course competition.

In the 200m Individual Medley, she timed 4:49.94 to upgrade her silver finish last season into gold.

On Sunday, the skipper was still on course to lead her team to further golden exploits in the women's 100m Individual Medley, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m medley relay, 100m mixed relay and 100m backstroke categories.

“I want to thank Absa Bank Kenya for full support towards these games. We had a well-rounded wellness program at the workplace that prepared us for these championships.

"We were granted enough time to train for the games; they paid for our coaches and trainers, and our multi-disciplinary facilities at the Absa Sports Club in Ruaraka were always open for all athletes to conduct their training free of charge," Mghoi told Standard Sports.

“As swimmers, we were facilitated to attend Masters Swimming Championships both in Nairobi and Mombasa that further sharpened us ahead of the Interbank Games,” Mghoi explained.

Mghoi, who won gold in both 50m backstroke and butterfly last year, indicated that training four times a week- two days in the gym for strength exercises and another two days in the swimming pool for sprints and endurance – for six months made their squad more sharper than last season.

“But I have also been such a great swimmer since childhood, this is another secret to my winning ways in the sport,” she said.

The four gold medals won at the weekend are a great reminder for Mghoi that at least in life she stands for something.

“They show me that when I put my mind into something, I can actually achieve them. Our company focuses on a wellness agenda, which is one of the ways I have been able to stay fit, healthy and focus -through workouts whose results have been magnified by the victories of these gold medals. I’m so happy to stay fit for myself, my family and loved ones. Health is wealth!” the 37-year-old Creative Lead at Absa Bank Kenya stated.

What next after the Interbank Games?

“We will still keep fit, healthy and strong as our wellness agenda has to still carry on. We still look forward to attending one last Master’s championship next month before we call it a year,” she said.

While giving her opinion on Interbank Games, Mghoi said they are very useful competitions as the banking industry is synonymous with a sedentary lifestyle since employees stay behind the computers for hours while executing their jobs.

“The games offer a break for fitness. They improve socialization, interaction, networking and a spirit of camaraderie,” she said.

“Personally, I have been asthmatic since childhood, so through these games I have embraced fitness and workouts that have improved my breathing, sleep patterns and have given me great mental clarity.”

2026 Interbank Games selected swimming results

200m Women’s Individual Medley- 36-40 age group

Valentine Mghoi 4:49.94- Absa Swim Team Milly Tarus 4:49.66- KCB Jerusha Makena 5:21.72- Standard Chartered Bank

50m women’s backstroke- 36-40 age group

Valentine Mghoi 48.47- Absa Swim Team Sharon Wanjiru 1:08.18- Central Bank of Kenya Milly Tarus 1:08.18- KCB

100m women’s butterfly- 36-40 age group

1.Valentine Mghoi 2:20.74- Absa Swim Team

2.Milly Tarus 2:29.81- KCB

3.Jerusha Makena 2:55.25- Standard Chartered Bank