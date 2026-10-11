Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Swimming: Flawless captain Mghoi strikes four gold, defends 50m backstroke

By Ochieng Oyugi | Oct. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Absa Swim Team captain Valentine Mghoi in action at the 40th edition of the Interbank Games at the weekend. [Absa Swim Team]

‘Backstroke Queen’ Valentine Mghoi has done it again. This time, much bigger and much better at the 40th edition of the Interbank Games that are ongoing at various locations in Nairobi.

The Absa Bank Swim Team captain struck four gold medals at the weekend, on Day One of the two-day swimming gala held at Tatu City.

She struck gold in women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 200m Individual Medley, women’s 50m backstroke and women’s 50m butterfly.

In women’s 50m backstroke, she blazed to the touchpad in 48.47 to lower her 49.15 Meet Record set at the Kasarani Aquatics last year, successfully defending the title for the fifth time in a row and engraving her name in the annals of history as the best ‘Backstroke Queen’ of the category as far as the Interbank Games are concerned.

In the women's 100m butterfly, Mghoi clocked 2:20.74 to become the first-ever champion of the newly introduced category as a long-course competition.

In the 200m Individual Medley, she timed 4:49.94 to upgrade her silver finish last season into gold.

On Sunday, the skipper was still on course to lead her team to further golden exploits in the women's 100m Individual Medley, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m medley relay, 100m mixed relay and 100m backstroke categories.

“I want to thank Absa Bank Kenya for full support towards these games. We had a well-rounded wellness program at the workplace that prepared us for these championships.

"We were granted enough time to train for the games; they paid for our coaches and trainers, and our multi-disciplinary facilities at the Absa Sports Club in Ruaraka were always open for all athletes to conduct their training free of charge," Mghoi told Standard Sports.

“As swimmers, we were facilitated to attend Masters Swimming Championships both in Nairobi and Mombasa that further sharpened us  ahead of the Interbank Games,” Mghoi explained.

Mghoi, who won gold in both 50m backstroke and butterfly last year, indicated that training four times a week- two days in the gym for strength exercises and another two days in the swimming pool for sprints and endurance – for six months made their squad more sharper than last season.

“But I have also been such a great swimmer since childhood, this is another secret to my winning ways in the sport,” she said.

The four gold medals won at the weekend are a great reminder for Mghoi that at least in life she stands for something.

“They show me that when I put my mind into something, I can actually achieve them. Our company focuses on a wellness agenda, which is one of the ways I have been able to stay fit, healthy and focus -through workouts whose results have been magnified by the victories of these gold medals. I’m so happy to stay fit for myself, my family and loved ones. Health is wealth!” the 37-year-old Creative Lead at Absa Bank Kenya stated.

What next after the Interbank Games?

“We will still keep fit, healthy and strong as our wellness agenda has to still carry on. We still look forward to attending one last Master’s championship next month before we call it a year,” she said.

While giving her opinion on Interbank Games, Mghoi said they are very useful competitions as the banking industry is synonymous with a sedentary lifestyle since employees stay behind the computers for hours while executing their jobs.

“The games offer a break for fitness. They improve socialization, interaction, networking and a spirit of camaraderie,” she said.

“Personally, I have been asthmatic since childhood, so through these games I have embraced fitness and workouts that have improved my breathing, sleep patterns and have given me great mental clarity.”

2026 Interbank Games selected swimming results

200m Women’s Individual Medley- 36-40 age group

  1. Valentine Mghoi        4:49.94- Absa Swim Team
  2. Milly Tarus                4:49.66- KCB
  3. Jerusha Makena        5:21.72- Standard Chartered Bank

50m women’s backstroke- 36-40 age group

  1. Valentine Mghoi         48.47- Absa Swim Team
  2. Sharon Wanjiru           1:08.18- Central Bank of Kenya
  3. Milly Tarus                 1:08.18- KCB

100m women’s butterfly- 36-40 age group

1.Valentine Mghoi                  2:20.74- Absa Swim Team

2.Milly Tarus                          2:29.81- KCB

3.Jerusha Makena                   2:55.25- Standard Chartered Bank

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Valentine Mghoi Interbank Games
.

Latest Stories

US report flags Kenyan officials over Russia military recruitment
US report flags Kenyan officials over Russia military recruitment
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
1 hr ago
How many Kenyans are fighting for Russia?
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
Ebola alert as Health Ministry 'shuts down' tracking system
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

US report flags Kenyan officials over Russia military recruitment
By Hudson Gumbihi 1 hr ago
US report flags Kenyan officials over Russia military recruitment
How many Kenyans are fighting for Russia?
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
How many Kenyans are fighting for Russia?
Ebola alert as Health Ministry 'shuts down' tracking system
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Ebola alert as Health Ministry 'shuts down' tracking system
2027 test: Why Kenya cannot afford to leave women out of power
By Angel Mbuthia 1 hr ago
2027 test: Why Kenya cannot afford to leave women out of power
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved