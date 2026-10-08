Starlets unleash 11-goal in Olympic qualifier

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Harambee Starlets’ Elizabeth Mideva sprint past Seychelles player during an encounter on October 8, 2026. [Courtesy].

Harambee Starlets announced the beginning of a new era in emphatic fashion on Thursday, tearing Seychelles apart with an extraordinary 11-0 victory in the first leg of the opening round of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers.

Under newly appointed interim head coach Geoffrey “Solo” Oduor, Kenya produced a ruthless attacking display that left Seychelles overwhelmed from the opening whistle, turning the encounter into a one-sided exhibition of speed, movement and clinical finishing.

Valerie Nekesa and Airin Madalina led the scoring charge with two goals apiece, while Enez Mango, Mercy Airo and Elizabeth Mideva also struck twice each.

Martha Amunyolete completed the rout with the 11th goal as the Starlets produced one of their most commanding international performances in recent memory.

Harambee Starlets’ Enez Mango celebrate the teams goal during an encounter with Seychelles on October 8, 2026. [Courtesy].

The scoring came in relentless waves, with Kenya repeatedly exposing gaps in the Seychelles defence through quick combinations and aggressive movement in the final third.

Every time the visitors attempted to regain their shape, the Starlets found another route towards goal.

Nekesa was among the early tormentors, using her pace and movement to unsettle the Seychelles backline before Madalina added to the damage.

Mango and Airo then joined the scoring parade, while Mideva’s finishing further underlined Kenya’s superiority.

By the time Amunyolete found the net to complete the 11-goal avalanche, the contest had long ceased to be a competitive affair.

Seychelles struggled to cope with Kenya’s intensity and spent long periods defending deep as the Starlets relentlessly searched for more goals.

The performance was particularly significant for Oduor, who has taken charge of the national women’s team on an interim basis.

His tenure could hardly have begun more dramatically, with the Starlets responding to the change in the technical area with a display full of confidence and attacking purpose.

Kenya’s squad had been assembled with a mixture of established internationals, returning players and emerging talent ahead of the Olympic campaign.

The result also offered a striking response to Kenya’s disappointing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco, where the Starlets exited the group stage without a victory or a goal.

Now, with an 11-goal cushion, Kenya can approach Monday’s return leg with enormous confidence.

Seychelles face an almost impossible task of overturning the deficit, while the Starlets have given Oduor and his players the perfect platform from which to build their Olympic dream.