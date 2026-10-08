Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Starlets unleash 11-goal in Olympic qualifier

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Harambee Starlets’ Elizabeth Mideva sprint past Seychelles player during an encounter on October 8, 2026. [Courtesy].

Harambee Starlets announced the beginning of a new era in emphatic fashion  on Thursday, tearing Seychelles apart with an extraordinary 11-0 victory in the first leg of the opening round of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers.

Under newly appointed interim head coach Geoffrey “Solo” Oduor, Kenya produced a ruthless attacking display that left Seychelles overwhelmed from the opening whistle, turning the encounter into a one-sided exhibition of speed, movement and clinical finishing.

Valerie Nekesa and Airin Madalina led the scoring charge with two goals apiece, while Enez Mango, Mercy Airo and Elizabeth Mideva also struck twice each.

Martha Amunyolete completed the rout with the 11th goal as the Starlets produced one of their most commanding international performances in recent memory.

Harambee Starlets’ Enez Mango celebrate the teams goal during an encounter with Seychelles on October 8, 2026. [Courtesy].

The scoring came in relentless waves, with Kenya repeatedly exposing gaps in the Seychelles defence through quick combinations and aggressive movement in the final third.

Every time the visitors attempted to regain their shape, the  Starlets found another route towards goal.

Nekesa was among the early tormentors, using her pace and movement to unsettle the Seychelles backline before Madalina added to the damage.

Mango and Airo then joined the scoring parade, while Mideva’s finishing further underlined Kenya’s superiority.

By the time Amunyolete found the net to complete the 11-goal avalanche, the contest had long ceased to be a competitive affair.

Seychelles struggled to cope with Kenya’s intensity and spent long periods defending deep as the Starlets relentlessly searched for more goals.

The performance was particularly significant for Oduor, who has taken charge of the national women’s team on an interim basis.

His tenure could hardly have begun more dramatically, with the  Starlets responding to the change in the technical area with a display full of confidence and attacking purpose.

Kenya’s squad had been assembled with a mixture of established internationals, returning players and emerging talent ahead of the Olympic campaign.

The result also offered a striking response to Kenya’s disappointing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco, where the Starlets exited the group stage without a victory or a goal.

Now, with an 11-goal cushion, Kenya can approach Monday’s return leg with enormous confidence.

Seychelles face an almost impossible task of overturning the deficit, while the Starlets have given Oduor and his players the perfect platform from which to build their Olympic dream.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Harambee Starlets Olympic Qualifiers Harambee Starlets Vs Sycheles Women Football
.

Latest Stories

Kenyans spend longer in the dark as power reliability drops
Kenyans spend longer in the dark as power reliability drops
National
By Kamau Macharia
4 hrs ago
Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
Mudavadi clashes with petitioners over Kenyans trapped in Russia-Ukraine conflict
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Mudavadi clashes with petitioners over Kenyans trapped in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Matara: I did not kill Wahu, she attacked me over Sh50,000 dispute
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Matara: I did not kill Wahu, she attacked me over Sh50,000 dispute
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved