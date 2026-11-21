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Ruto heads to Brazzaville for talks with Tshisekedi over strained ties

President William Ruto has left the country for the Republic of the Congo, where he is expected to attend a four-way summit with three other African leaders in Oyo on Sunday, November 22.

Ruto reportedly departed through Kisumu International Airport aboard a military aircraft headed for Congo-Brazzaville.

The meeting will bring together Ruto, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi, Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou-N’Guesso and Togo's President of the Council, Faure Gnassingbé.

The summit is being hosted by Sassou-N’Guesso, who is seeking to bring Ruto and Tshisekedi together amid strained diplomatic relations between Kenya and the DRC.

Congolese publication DayNews RDC reported that Ruto had requested the meeting, citing reports by Togolese and other regional media.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions between Nairobi and Kinshasa, which escalated in December 2023 after Kenya hosted the launch of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), a political-military coalition associated with the M23 rebel movement.

Kinshasa protested the launch, accusing Kenya of providing a platform for a group it considers hostile. Kenya maintained that it could not restrict political expression.

Relations were further strained in October 2025 when Nairobi hosted a political gathering involving Congolese opposition figures, including former President Joseph Kabila.

The Oyo summit offers the two leaders an opportunity to address their disagreements through direct engagement, with Sassou-N’Guesso and Gnassingbé also participating.

Ruto's departure comes shortly after he concluded a development tour of Western Kenya, which began on November 19 and took him through Busia, Bungoma and Kakamega counties.

During the tour, the President announced development pledges targeting roads, agriculture, education and land ownership. Among them was a Sh1.2 billion bonus for sugarcane farmers supplying four sugar factories and a pledge to recruit 20,000 teachers.