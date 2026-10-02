Mombasa United strike first against Sharks in playoffs

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Kariobangi Sharks' Steve Mbulere (right) in action during the first leg of SportPesa Premier League play-off against Mombasa United at Mbaraki Sports Club yesterday. [SPL Media]

Mombasa United took the first step towards securing a place in the delayed SportPesa Premier League after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in the promotion-relegation playoff first leg at Mbaraki Sports Club yesterday.

The coastal side made full use of home advantage to claim a narrow win and take a one-goal lead into the return leg in Nairobi.

After a goalless first half, Mombasa United broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Denise Mabeya converted from the penalty spot.

The hosts doubled their advantage eight minutes later, with Waziri Junior finding the back of the net to put Mombasa 2-0 up.

Sharks, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, fought back and reduced the deficit in the 83rd minute through Wayne Delvine.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser in the closing minutes, but Mombasa held firm to secure the win.

Mombasa United coach Abdulhamid Moalim praised his players for remaining patient after failing to score in the opening half.

“Patience was very important for us. We knew we had to remain calm because the goal would come. We created chances in the first half but we did not rush things,” said Moalim.

Moalim said the victory was only the first part of the job and challenged his players to remain focused ahead of the return match in Nairobi.

“We have won the first leg, but nothing is finished. We know what awaits us in Nairobi. We have to prepare well, remain disciplined and go there with the same fighting spirit. Our target is to complete the job,” he said.

The playoff has brought to an end a lengthy dispute that has delayed the start of the 2026-27 SportPesa Premier League for more than a month.

Sharks went to court after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) attempted to apply the revised 2025 regulations, despite the 2019 framework having been in use.

The 2019 rules provide for the automatic relegation of the bottom two Premier League teams, while the top two National Super League sides earn direct promotion. The team finishing 16th in the Premier League then plays a promotion-relegation playoff.

The revised 2025 framework changed the system to three automatic relegations and three direct promotions from the NSL, while scrapping the playoff.

Mombasa United believed they had earned automatic promotion after finishing third in the NSL under the 2025 rules. Sharks, however, argued that the 2019 regulations entitled them to a playoff after finishing 16th.

The dispute led to legal battles involving the Sports Disputes Tribunal and the High Court, leaving FKF unable to settle the final composition of the expanded 18-team Premier League.

With the legal process threatening further delays, FKF brought the two clubs together for mediation, resulting in the playoff now underway.

Mombasa will carry their slim advantage to Nairobi, where Sharks will need to win by at least two goals to overturn the tie outright.