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New look Shujaa set for Africa Sevens

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 1, 2026
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Kenyan players gesture as they gather in a huddle in a past match. [AFP]

Kenya's Shujaa will field a largely new-look side at the Africa Men’s Sevens tournament in Mauritius, with several regular stars missing as coach Kevin Wambua turns to emerging talent.

Menengai Oilers duo of Lucky Onyango and Glacious Owino will make their Shujaa debuts when Kenya competes at the SPARC International Rugby Stadium in Cascavelle this weekend.

Wambua has named a 12-man squad for the second event of the revised 2026 Africa Men’s Sevens Series, with four players in line to earn their first caps.

Onyango, Owino, Patrick Sabatia and Dennis Livoi have been rewarded for their performances during the recently concluded National Sevens Circuit.

The changes mean regulars Patrick Odongo, Kevin Wekesa, Samuel Asati, Vincent Onyala, Nygel Amaitsa and several other established players have been left out as Wambua gives fresh faces an opportunity to prove themselves on the international stage.

Elvis Olukusi and Rayvone Ambale will co-captain the team, providing leadership to a squad that also includes experienced campaigners Gabriel Ayimba and Brian Mutua.

Clinton Amukwachi, David Nyangige, Arnold Agonda and Victor Odhiambo complete the squad.

The tournament will give the new-look Shujaa an important test ahead of the 28th edition of Safari Sevens, which will be held at Nyayo Stadium from October 9 to 11.

Kenya will begin their Mauritius campaign against Namibia on Saturday (8:44am East African Time) before taking on Reunion at 11:50am. Their final Pool B match will be against Madagascar at 2:40pm.

Kenya and South Africa remain the top two teams in the 2026 Africa Men’s Sevens rankings under the revised Rugby Africa format. The Mauritius tournament will determine the rankings of the other participating teams. 

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Kenya's Shujaa Africa Men’s Sevens SPARC International Rugby Stadium Menengai Oilers
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