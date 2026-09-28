Joyce Kamau provides pure magic to win at Nyali

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Overall winner Joyce Kamau in action at the Nyali Golf and Country Club on Saturday. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

The Indian Ocean provided the breeze, EdenBridge Capital provided the stage, and Joyce Kamau provided the magic.

In a field of 204 golfers that turned up the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course into a carnival of swings on Saturday, it was the steady-handed Joyce Kamau who rose above the high tides to claim the overall crown in the ‘High Tide’ tournament supported by EdenBridge Capital.

Playing off handicap 25, Kamau returned a magnificent 43 stableford points to clinch the top spot, edging a star-studded leaderboard on countback in one of the most competitive outings of the Coast golf calendar this season.

"I am absolutely thrilled. I did not expect it with such a big field. My front nine gave me confidence, and I just told myself to stay calm, enjoy the course and take one hole at a time,” said an elated Kamau.

Her victory set the tone for a day that had everything as veteran brilliance, youthful promise, heartbreak on the prize hole and a hole-in-one that brought the clubhouse to its feet.

The gross battle belonged to handicap 1 William Kaguta, who fired a superb level par 71 gross to claim the best gross prize, a round of pure class that drew admiration from fellow competitors.

In the men's division, handicap 27 Dominic Makau, displaced through countback, was in sublime form, carding the same 43 points to clinch the Men prize while handicap Dhanji Pindolia finished as runner-up with a solid 39 points.

The ladies' category produced its own fireworks with Lena Breitner, playing off 27, returning 39 points to win the Lady winner’s award, while youthful handicap 32 Chloe Dhanji was close behind with 38 points to take the runner up slot.

But the loudest cheers of the day were reserved for the par-3s, where the sponsor had put up a mouth-watering Sh100,000 cash prize for a hole-in-one on the par-3, 15th hole.

All day, players attacked the flag, dreams of instant riches dancing in their heads but, the 15th refused to yield as no one could find the perfect shot and the prize money survived.

But fate, however, had its own script on the par-3, 10th hole, where 71-year-old veteran golfer Zoab Gullanhusein stepped up and produced a moment of pure magic, sinking a sensational hole-in-one to stun the entire field.

The roar could be heard from the clubhouse as news spread across the course but in a cruel twist, his ace came on the 10th hole, not the designated 15th hole, meaning he missed the prize money bonanza.

But his brilliance did not go unrewarded, and touched by the achievement, the sponsor awarded him a Sh10,000 insurance cover for a year in every tournament he plays in.

Senior golf had its moment of glory through handicap 28 Bruno Gerber, whose 38 points earned him the Senior winner title as the future of Nyali golf shone brightly when young handicap 38 Gunita Patel posted 39 points to win the Junior winner prize.