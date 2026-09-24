Losing start in AFCON qualifying for 78-year-old coach Le Roy

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Newcastle United's Congolese striker #09 Yoane Wissa during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Hull City at St James' Park on September 19, 2026. [AFP]

French coach Claude Le Roy made a losing start on Thursday to a second stint with Congo Brazzaville as they were beaten 1-0 by Namibia in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 78-year-old is back in the dugout five years after leaving Togo, the sixth African country he has coached in an illustrious career spanning 41 years with national teams.

Le Roy led Cameroon to victory in the 1988 AFCON in Morocco, two years after he had to settle for a runners-up medal after the Indomitable Lions lost to hosts Egypt in the final.

His other top-three AFCON achievement came in 2008 as coach of hosts Ghana, who came third behind Egypt and Cameroon.

In his first spell with Congo Brazzaville, they reached the 2015 AFCON quarter-finals only to squander a two-goal lead and lose 4-2 against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Le Roy, who took a break for personal reasons after coaching Togo, has featured at nine AFCON tournaments with Cameroon, Senegal, DR Congo, Ghana, Congo Brazzaville and Togo.

Before the Group G matchday one game against Namibia, Le Roy claimed agents are demanding money before allowing players to join national squads.

"Some agents -- I will not name them -- want up to 40,000 euros ($45,500) for certain players to join national squads," he told reporters.

Namibia, forced to play in Botswana capital Gaborone as they lack an international-standard stadium, won through a 47th-minute goal from Bethuel Muzeu.

The South Africa-based striker soared between two defenders to nod a Riaan Hanamub cross across goalkeeper Perrauld Ndinga and into the net.

Cameroon and the Comoros complete Group G and meet later on Thursday in Garoua. Group winners and runners-up qualify for the 2027 AFCON in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Group E top seeds Democratic Republic of Congo, the first of the 10 African participants at the 2026 World Cup to debut in 2027 AFCON qualifying, beat Equatorial Guinea 2-0 in Kinshasa.

Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa scored in the second half after captain Chancel Mbemba had put the Congolese in front with a fourth-minute header off a free-kick.

Libya snatched a 2-2 Group H draw with Botswana thanks to a penalty converted by Ezoo El Mariamy in the sixth minute of added time in Tripoli.

Mauritania defeated 10-man Central African Republic 3-1 in Casablanca in Group F. Defender Julien Kouadio was sent off midway through the second half after being yellow-carded twice.