Government pays Harambee Stars allowances

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Harambee Stars U20 players reherse on September 14, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Government has settled financial allowances relating to previous assignments of Harambee Stars players.

The ministry of Sports says the payments for subsequent engagements that remain outstanding are undergoing administrative processing in consultation with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the Government had The statement comes as Harambee Stars prepare for an AFCON 2027 qualifier against Eritrea, placing renewed attention on the conditions under which players and technical staff are preparing for the crucial assignment.

The Ministry said player welfare was central to effective preparation and performance, as well as to the responsibility of representing the country internationally.

“The welfare of our players and technical teams is fundamental to effective preparation, performance, and the honour of representing our country,” the Ministry said.

This is in a move to calm concerns over the welfare and allowances of the national football team players and technical staff as Kenya prepares for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

According to the statement, Government support for national teams has included preparations, travel, accommodation, allowances and technical assistance during international engagements.

The Ministry, however, acknowledged concerns surrounding player welfare and allowances, saying such issues must be addressed promptly while remaining within administrative and accountability frameworks governing public resources.

It said financial commitments relating to earlier assignments had been honoured, including allowances connected to Harambee Stars engagements in Zambia, South Africa and Turkey.

It also cited the Under-20 CECAFA assignment in Tanzania and outstanding salaries for the Harambee Stars technical bench as matters for which Government commitments had been addressed through the relevant structures.

The statement clarified that any payments relating to subsequent assignments that may still be pending are undergoing the required administrative processes in consultation with FKF.

The clarification highlights the role of the federation in processing payments and coordinating matters involving the national team, while the Ministry remains responsible for Government support and public funds.

At the same time, the Ministry urged all parties to handle disagreements through established channels, warning that administrative disputes should not interfere with preparations for the upcoming assignment.

“At this critical stage of our preparations, Government expects all parties to continue engaging constructively and through the appropriate channels so that administrative matters do not unnecessarily disrupt the team’s preparations or shift focus from the important task ahead,” Mvurya said.

The issue of player allowances has periodically drawn attention around Kenya’s national teams, with timely payments regarded as an important component of player welfare and preparations for international competitions.

For Harambee Stars, the immediate focus is the AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign, ahead of the continental tournament that Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

Mvurya said the Government remained committed to supporting the players and technical teams.

“The Government remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare of our players and technical teams and will continue providing the necessary support to Harambee Stars and the wider development of football as Kenya prepares for the Pamoja AFCON 2027,” he said.