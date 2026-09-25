Athletes eye glory in the 2026 Stanchart Nairobi race

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Road runner Enos Kipruto leads teammates in a warm up session in Iten. He is getting ready for 2026 Stanchart Marathon next month. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Athletics stars are eyeing glory in the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, expected to be Kenya's final major 42km contest this year.

Exactly a month from today, long distance racers will be converging in Nairobi, and training bases are full of activity as athletes, among them debutants, hope to get into the history books.

Iten-based distance athletes will be basking in the glory of Stanchart Nairobi champions such as Bernard Chepkwony and Elias Kemboi who won the 2025 and 2022 marathons respectively as Gladys Chemutai and Sheila Chepkech, who dominated the 2024 and 2022, and they all train in the tiny town.

More importantly, they are banking on their strong showing in local races.

For instance, Mark Kibiwot, who was third at the Kaptagat Marathon on July 11, is pinning his hopes for a stellar show in Nairobi on his performance on the challenging course two months ago.

He ran his Standard Chartered Marathon debut in 2011 where he lined up in the men’s 21km event, and he will be among 30,000 participants who have been entered for the mega race.

“I’m using the remaining month to improve my speed and endurance in Iten. The Kaptagat Marathon course was hilly, and the altitude was high. The second half of the race was the toughest. Given that the Stanchart course is largely flat, I will aim to run a good time and, more importantly to reach the podium,” Kibiwot, who targets two hours, ten minutes in the Nairobi race, says.

To achieve his target at the Stanchart Nairobi Marathon, Kibiwot is averaging his long runs at 30km daily while building speed work.

“I was not in the prize money bracket in 2011 because it was the first road race of my career, and I had just started training.

“In Iten, we are motivated by participants who have conquered the streets of Nairobi, won prizes and changed their lives. The competition is of a higher standard and you feel like you are running a world major marathon,” the experienced marathoner says in Iten.

Enos Kipruto, who will run in this year’s race, is aiming for the top five.

Kipruto competed in the same distance in 2024, and he finished in the top 30.

“In 2024, I had not recovered fully from a nagging injury, but I’m in better shape ahead of the 2026 edition. My training regimen is what will propel me to better results this time. I have been consistent with 28- 30 km daily long runs even though I’m preparing for 21km,” says Kipruto.

Celestine Kemei, who is fresh from a fourth place at the Enugu City Marathon in Nigeria, is gunning for a personal best in her Stanchart Nairobi Marathon debut.

Kemei had finished seventh at the 2026 Mau Conservation Marathon run in July.

“It will be my debut. I feel excited as I prepare to compete in a road race in Nairobi for the first time in my career. I had plans of competing in last year’s edition, but I didn’t have enough resources to register and travel to Nairobi,” Kemei said.

She added: “My target is to finish the race in an impressive time, and I feel that I’m in good shape. With a good time in Nairobi, I’m confident of signing with management. I don’t have a manager, and the upcoming race is offering me an opportunity to prove that I have the potential.”

Brian Kipkosgei, who is preparing for the 10km showdown in Nairobi, had returned from the Dodoma (Tanzania) Marathon in July.

He says he used the Dodoma race to gauge his performance as he transitioned from the track to road racing.

“After my return from Dodoma, we sat down with my coach, and we fine-tuned my agility, bent negotiations and other aspects. I have worked on my speed because I understand that 10km is a competitive race and the pace is often punishing,” he said from Iten.

Joan Korir is dreaming of a top 20 in Nairobi in the women’s 42km. It will be her second marathon.

Korir has been preparing for the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon since January this year, and it is my last race this year.

She also competed at the Kaptagat Marathon as part of the preparations for Stanchart Nairobi.

“My bigger dream is to get spotted by a manager. I hope to run faster because the course is not as challenging as Kaptagat,” she said.

Iten-based athletics coach Elkana Ruto said most athletes were expecting impressive performances in Nairobi, with most of them setting sights on showcasing their talents in a city that will host the 2029 World Championships.

“We have tailored our training regimens to suit the course and the expected weather conditions in Nairobi. This is a window where our athletes are looking to showcase their talents and attract athletics management,” Ruto said.