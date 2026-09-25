Why clinical officer accused of raping patient was set free

Clinical officer Dias Juma Wabwile, who was acquitted of raping a dialysis patient after the court found the evidence insufficient for a conviction. [File Courtesy]

A used condom linked to a clinical officer, a dying patient’s account of rape and witnesses who said she immediately reported the assault appeared to make a compelling case.

But when Mombasa Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina delivered judgment in the case against clinical officer Dias Juma Wabwile (pictured), accused of raping a dialysis patient, the evidence fell short of the threshold required for a conviction.