Why circumstantial evidence can't link wife to man's murder

Following the death of her husband, Cecilia Nyaga immediately washed the two knives used to slit the man’s throat, then screamed for help, alleging they were under attack by intruders.
Inexplicably, she stopped people from gaining entry while attempting to rescue her husband from the house. The incident happened in 2018 in Murindiko village of Kirinyaga County.
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