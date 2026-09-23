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Road runners and players eye Sh63 million Mashujaa prize purse

By Stephen Rutto | Sep. 23, 2026
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Athletes battle for honours at Iten Marathon. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

A region that is considered one of the world’s cathedrals of distance racing is getting set for a series of multidisciplinary sporting action ahead of Mashujaa day celebrations next month.

Sports competitions across volleyball, football and athletics (a marathon) have been lined up in Eldoret, Iten and Kapsabet ahead of the annual heroes’ day at the City of Champions on October 20.

On Sunday, officials from the three counties, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nandi, that are co-hosting the feat launched the kick-off of the sporting events, which will see grassroots athletes competing for Sh63 million in total prize money.

Next month's Mashujaa Day national celebrations, which will be co-hosted by three North Rift counties, will be used to showcase athletics talents.

Kipchumba Rutto, a director at the Ministry of Sports, said the grassroots sporting contests are kicking off this month ahead of a three-day final that will be staged separately in the different counties from October 18.

He said Elgeyo Marakwet will host the Madaraka Day marathon on October 18, while volleyball will be played in Nandi on October 19.

Uasin Gishu, according to the ministry’s programme, will be staging the football finals at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, which is the host of Madaraka day celebrations.

Governors Wisley Rotich, Stephen Sang, CS Interior Kipchumba Murkomen, Jonathan Bii and Uasin Gishu Women Representative Gladys Boss Shollei during the launch of multidisciplinary sporting action. [ [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told a preparatory meeting in Eldoret on Monday that athletics, football and volleyball tournaments that will kick off in wards will reach the finals during the celebrations to be held at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

Murkomen said a Sh63 million prize money purse will be awarded to winners of various categories in the Mashujaa Day sporting action.

Elgeyo Marakwet had earlier in the year been gazetted as the host of the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations but the decision was reversed, igniting uproar in the county, which was to welcome the national government at the Kamariny Stadium, whose construction is hitherto approaching 50 percent.

But Murkomen argued that the three counties shared many common aspects ranging from rich athletics talents and that the sporting activities will be a uniting factor.

“I believe that the competitions will help us to talk about security matters and how to improve security from the grassroots. We are also planning an event along the Marakwet East and West Pokot border to celebrate recovery of illegal guns and ammunition,” said Murkomen.

He said state officials led by President William Ruto  will watch the football final at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium.

“We have invited football clubs to be on the benches to scout for talents during the Mashujaa Day football finals,” the CS said.

He added: “More than 10,000 sportsmen will earn from the various sporting events and at least Sh60 million will go directly to the pockets of participants.”

There has however been a rush to prepare Kipchoge Keino Stadium, which is undergoing a major upgrade so that it meets Africa Cup of Nations standards ahead of the 2027 bonanza.

The deadline for Kipchoge Keino Stadium had been set for December 31 this year, according to timelines disclosed by Sports Kenya in May.

Further, officials said the Ministry of Sports in collaboration with the Interior Ministry, will launch a collaboration to fight doping and Gender-Based Violence, especially in athletics.

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Related Topics

Annual Heroe's Day Eldoret Marathon City of Champions Ministry of Sports
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