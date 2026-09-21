Court clash leaves football league in dilemma

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Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed during a press brief over 2026/2027 Premier League on September 21, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed blame the league kickoff on two conflicting court directive.

Mohamed says the federation had no safe option but to put on hold the scheduled September 19, 2026 kickoff.

One order from the High Court in Murang’a required FKF to first organise a promotion-relegation playoff between Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United.

Another order from the High Court in Kiambu directed FKF to include Mombasa United directly as the 18th team. For an ordinary football fan, the dispute may sound complicated.

Mohammed said obeying one order could expose the federation to the consequences of disobeying another.

“Operating under contradictory court orders served within hours of each other created an impossible legal situation,” he said.

He added that proceeding could expose “officials, clubs, sponsors, players” to serious legal and commercial risks.

At its heart, however, it is about which rules should determine promotion and relegation, and whether Mombasa United should play Sharks for the final place or enter the league automatically.

The problem began with the rules governing the 2025/26 season. Kariobangi Sharks finished 16th in the Premier League and were relegated under the 2025 framework, while Mombasa United finished third in the National Super League, putting them in contention for promotion. Under the earlier 2019 regulations, the team finishing 16th in the top flight could face the third-placed NSL team in a playoff.

Under the 2025 framework, the bottom three Premier League teams were to be relegated automatically and the top three NSL teams promoted.

FKF had been preparing to start the new season after earlier court proceedings allowed it to proceed.

But on the eve of the September 19 kick-off, the Murang’a order stopped the league until the Sharks-Mombasa United playoff was addressed.

Then the Kiambu court directed FKF to publish revised fixtures including Mombasa United as the 18th club, pending an inter-partes hearing scheduled for September 29.

Mohammed says the federation will not deliberately disobey either court but consulting lawyers, clubs and other affected parties to find a solution.

“My plea is to the judiciary to allow football to go on. We shall not contravene or go against any court order deliberately or otherwise,” he said.

One possibility is an expedited two-legged playoff between Sharks and Mombasa United. Another is a mutually agreed structure that satisfies the court orders and FKF regulations.

“Our immediate focus is on securing a lawful, practical resolution. We are actively engaging affected stakeholders to explore an expedited playoff, or a mutually agreed structure,” Mohammed said.

He argues that football disputes should, where applicable, be dealt with through established sports-dispute mechanisms rather than repeatedly reaching ordinary courts, particularly immediately before competitions.

“While access to justice is a fundamental right, repetitive, calculated and contradictory legal interventions on the eve of competitions cause immense financial and emotional harm,” he said.

Mohammed appealed directly to Chief Justice Martha Koome and the judiciary to consider the special nature of football administration.

“I hereby plead with the judiciary and the Chief Justice…to understand the unique situation we operate in to disallow abuse of court processes that ultimately harm all Kenyans,” he said.

His argument is that court battles do not only affect FKF officials but affect footballers waiting for matches, clubs preparing budgets, stadium vendors, broadcasters and sponsors.

FKF has pointed to the commercial importance of the coming season, saying it secured a Sh1.12 billion SportPesa title sponsorship alongside an Azam broadcast deal.

The federation says the commercial arrangements were intended to make the new season bigger and more financially sustainable.

Mohammed has accused unnamed individuals of working to undermine the federation and warned against calls for government intervention or a caretaker committee.

“I saw a member of FKF talking about caretaker committee and government intervention, all to see FKF suspended and yet you are a member,” he said.

He accused critics of creating noise instead of helping find solutions, while warning that negative publicity could discourage sponsors.

“Remember every negative story you run chases away a sponsor, creates more confusion,” Mohammed said.