Huskie wins 12-GOAL-Kenya International Cup

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Kimoi Moi in past action in Timau. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Huskie displayed a splendid performance to win the three-day-12-Goal-Kenya International Cup at Timau Sports Club yesterday.

Huskie defeated Vellum 6-5.5 to lift the coveted title in the Mixed-Foursomes Championships that involved players from Kenya, South Africa and Argentina.

For their trouble, Huskie were awarded the Gillies Turle Cup from the event’s organisers.

Kenya and Africa’s top player Casimir Gross (4) partnering with South Africa’s Ryan Robertson (4), Tarquin Gross (3) and Lochy Murray (1) scored five goals for Huskie.

Murray finished it with a sixth goal despite being the lowest handicapped player in that side.

Despite of his low handicap, Murray was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Izzy Stichbury's, the HDR Best Playing Pony (BPP).

Kenya’s handicap 4 Archie Voorspuy scored four for Vellum while his equal handicap and South African teammate Adrian Lavarinhas had a goal in the four-chukka-match.

In their penultimate match on their way to win the title, Huskie defeated Prosaro team of Selby Williamson of South Africa (4), Will Millar (2.5), Ben Stonewigg (2) and Kimoi Moi (2) 9-3.5.

In-form international youngster Jadini Nzomo equaled the scoring standards of South African professionals by scoring five goals for Infinito in their 8-5.5 win over Redigo Deter.

“I’ll try my best to emerge victorious in whatever form,” Jadini had said before the match.

Handicap 6 South Africa’s Tom De Bruin added a hattrick in addition to Jadini’s spadework from the efforts of Raph Nzomo and Mbu Ngugi to finish third.

Deter replied through a hatrick by Kenya’s Jamie Excell and a double by Dirk Van Reenan of South Africa.

In their last matches on the previous day (Saturday), Redigo Deter were beaten 9-8.5 by Vellum as Infinito conquered Roundup Turbo 6-5.

While scoring a number of crucial goals in his three matches, youngster and handicap 0.5 Mike Mwirigi was a happy man after being nominated to play for Infinito alongside handicap 5 South African Dirk Van Reenan, handicap 4 Jamie Murray and handicap 1.5 Jamie Excel.

He said it was a great privilege to take part in the tournament and to play such experienced internationals.

“I’m pleased with how we played throughout the tournament and it was a fantastic experience competing at such a high level. I'm grateful for the opportunity, team work and the great spirit of polo,” Mwirigi told Standard Sports.