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Champions Butali Warriors pile more misery on hapless Greensharks

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Sep. 20, 2026
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JKUAT Ladies’ Beverly Chemutai and Noela Kimathi of the University of Nairobi during their KHU Premier League match at Dashmesh Stadium on September 19, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions Butali Warriors on Saturday thrashed Greensharks 5-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union Men’s Premier League match played at the Dashmesh Stadium.

While the victory kept their hopes of retaining their title alive, it condemned Sharks who returned to the top tier this season to the bottom of the table pushing them closer to relegation.

Now a pale shadow of themselves, Greensharks who were once one of the strongest sides in the Premier League found the going tough after earning a promotion last season and are yet to win a match.

Warriors had no trouble bagging maximum points as they dominated the duel from the onset with Francis Kariuki putting them in the lead four minutes into the game. Sharks who were hoping to end their losing streak then tightened their defence hence ensuring that Butali attackers had no chances of breaching their territory. Their efforts seemed to bear fruit as they defended well forcing the first half to end 1-0.

However, Butali returned stronger in the second as they totally outplayed Greensharks to make it 2-0 through Edson Ndombi’s 35th minute penalty stroke. George Mutira extended their lead to 3-0 four minutes later with Festus Onyango and Calvins Omondi making successful penalty corner conversions to seal the big win. In the women’s title hunt, champions Lakers Hockey Club had no regards for their guests Sliders beating them 2-0 at Kisumu Boys. Mourine Achieng and Alice Owiti netted for Lakers in the first half. At Kisumu Simba Club, Kisumu Queens also had a fruitful day in office as they edged out Kenyatta University Titans 1-0 to remain in the race for a good finish.

Former titleholders Strathmore University Scorpions who shook off a tough start to the season beat Amira Sailors 1-0 to consolidate their top three spot. Grace Bwire scored Scorpions all-important goal in the 42nd minute. 

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Related Topics

Hockey Union Men’s Premier League Butali Warriors Dashmesh Stadium Strathmore University Scorpions
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