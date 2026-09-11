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Battle for national title heads to the wire ahead of Christie 7s

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 11, 2026
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KCB forward George Ooro (centre) in action against Kabras Sugar. [KCB Rugby Media]

The race for the 2026 National 7s Circuit title will go down to the final whistle when the 60th Christie Sevens brings the season to a close this weekend at the RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi.

KCB Rugby head into the historic tournament at the top of the standings, but Kabras Sugar are only six points behind, leaving the championship finely balanced ahead of the September 12-13 showdown.

The two giants have traded strong performances throughout the circuit, and the Christie Sevens could provide the final twist in a title fight that has kept fans guessing. KCB will be aiming to protect their lead, while Kabras will need a strong showing to overturn the deficit and claim the national crown.

KCB have been drawn in a demanding Pool A alongside hosts Kenya Harlequin, MMUST and new Pan-African invitational side Club Afrique.

The bankers will start as favourites in the group, but they cannot afford a slow start with every match carrying weight in their title bid. Their experience and consistency will be tested by a Quins side determined to improve on their sixth-place finish at last weekend's Embu Sevens.

Kenya Harlequin lost 17-14 to KU Blak Blad in the fifth-place play-off at Embu and will be hoping home support can inspire a better display at RFUEA.

MMUST, meanwhile, will be eager to make amends after failing to reach the knockout stage in Embu. Club Afrique adds an unknown factor to the group as the invitational team makes its National 7s Circuit debut with players drawn from Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Kabras will headline Pool B, where they face Blak Blad, NYS Spades and newly promoted Mean Machine.

The Kakamega-based side will arrive in Nairobi on the back of winning the Driftwood Sevens and with the championship within reach. Six points separate them from KCB, mening Kabras cannot afford any slip-up if they are to put pressure on the leaders.

Blak Blad will also carry confidence from their fifth-place finish in Embu, while NYS Spades will be seeking a quick recovery after failing to reach the quarterfinals. Mean Machine, who won the Division Two title, will be keen to make a strong impression among the top sides.

Pool C brings together Menengai Oilers, Nondescripts, Strathmore Leos and Kisumu RFC.

Oilers have been among the most consistent teams in the circuit and strengthened their position with a podium finish in Embu. They will be chasing another strong run as they look to end the season on a high.

Nondescripts also showed promise in Embu before losing narrowly to Daystar Falcons in the quarterfinals. Strathmore will be seeking a much-needed turnaround after a difficult campaign, while Kisumu will hope to go further after narrowly missing the Embu quarters.

Daystar lead Pool D against Mwamba, Embu and Impala.

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Related Topics

60th Christie Sevens Rugby KCB Rugby
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