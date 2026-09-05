Pyramids wary of Gor Mahia in Nyayo showdown

Audio By Vocalize

Pre-match coordination meeting between representatives from Gor Mahia, Pyramids FC, CAF, FKF, match officials, security and stakeholders on September 5, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard].

Pyramids FC captain Mohamed Dudu El Gabbas has warned his teammates not to underestimate Gor Mahia as the Egyptian giants prepare to face the Kenyan champions in the CAF Champions League preliminary round at Nyayo National Stadium tomorrow.

The Egyptian giants, fresh from being crowned African champions, face a potentially tricky preliminary-round first leg against Kenyan champions Kogalo with El Gabbas warning his teammates to expect a serious test.

El Gabbas believes their pedigree will count for little unless they match Gor Mahia’s intensity in the opening leg.

“We know how good Gor Mahia is. We watch them and analyse them. They are a strong opponent and we hope we will have a good game tomorrow and get a good result,” El Gabbas said.

The Pyramids skipper dismissed any suggestion that Nairobi’s conditions could unsettle his side, saying the weather would not provide an advantage to either side.

“The weather is good. It is close to Egypt and we are used to playing in Africa for the Champions League, so there is no difference for us,” he said.

Pyramids are seeking to begin their continental title defence strongly, with El Gabbas insisting the team is focused solely on the task in front of them rather than what other African heavyweights may be doing.

“We don’t care what happens before Egypt and other teams. We focus on ourselves. We were champions of Africa, we won it, and we would like to do it again. We take the games one at a time,” he said.

“We know this is an important round. We want to start strongly, get a positive result and qualify in Cairo.”

Pyramids head coach Rulani Mokwena also spoke highly of Gor Mahia, particularly their recruitment and recent competitive experience.

“What is impressive is that they made 11 new signings. They have a good coach with a good pedigree, especially in Ghanaian football. They brought in good players,” Mokwena said.

He singled out several Gor Mahia players, including midfielder Onyango, whom he described as physically strong and good with his passing, centre-back Frank Odhiambo, goalkeeper Richard Odhiambo and forward Musa, who can operate on either wing or through the middle.

Mokwena said Gor’s recent matches, including their Super Cup encounter with Tusker, their performances against Lion Sports and Al Hilal, and their run to the CECAFA Cup final, demonstrated that the Kenyan side are well prepared.

“I don’t see any type of advantage we have against them. They have had good games before even reaching the CECAFA Cup final. It has been competitive psychologically and physically,” Mokwena said.

He added that his own side was still developing under a new coaching structure and working to establish an identity capable of adapting to different opponents and environments.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor, meanwhile, described the tie as a “litmus test” but expressed confidence that his players can rise to the occasion.

“We have been almost like a litmus test which we have to pass. It is challenging, but I strongly believe a game of 90 minutes, a lot can happen,” Akonnor said.

He called on Gor’s supporters to fill Nyayo and provide the team with the backing needed against the African champions.

“We need our fans. If you come early and fill the stadium before the boys appear on the field, it will motivate them and be a good pedigree for all the Kogalo family,” he said.

Gor captain Sylvester Owino admitted the team must improve its finishing after struggling to score consistently in recent matches.

“We have not been scoring enough in previous matches, but going into tomorrow’s match we have been doing a lot of finishing work and believe the boys are ready to go,” Owino said.