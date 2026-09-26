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Rights activist Collins Otieno found alive days after he went missing

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 26, 2026
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Human rights defenders wheel their colleague Collins Otieno into Sanel Hospital in Mlolongo for treatment after he was found dumped along Thika Road Saturday morning, three days after he was allegedly abducted. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Human rights activist Collins Otieno has been found alive days after he was reported missing.

Vocal Africa CEO Hussein Khalid said Saturday that Otieno was found dumped on Thika Road early Saturday morning.

He said he was dumped Friday night around the Ruaraka area and was rescued by a good Samaritan.

“A good Samaritan boda boda rider found him around 4.30am and rushed him to hospital,” Khalid said in a post on X.

Otieno was taken to Neema Uhai Hospital in Kasarani for first aid treatment.

Khalid said he was disoriented, weak and injured, adding that he has visible burn marks on the leg and is experiencing pain in the head and arms.

According to him, a detailed medical review revealed that Comrade Collins has a fracture on each leg and continues to be under medical surveillance.

“Following detailed medical review, it has been confirmed that comrade Collins has a fracture on each leg. The doctor has recommended further tests including CT scan to confirm whether there’s internal bleeding,” Khalid wrote.

He was later taken to Sanel Hospital, where Comrade Muteti is receiving further treatment.

His recovery comes a day after fellow activist Boniface Mulinge Muteti was found alive in Lukenya, Machakos County, after also being reported missing.

Muteti was among activists arrested in Nairobi’s Central Business District on Monday during protests over the continued detention of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, according to reports.

Otieno was reportedly looking for help to trace Muteti when he disappeared. Muteti had gone missing on September 21 after leaving fellow protesters in the CBD to print a petition.

The two cases have raised concerns over the safety of activists, with calls for investigations into the reported disappearances and for allegations against activists to be handled through due process.

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Related Topics

Activist Collins Otieno Missing Human Rights Activist Found Boniface Mulinge Muteti State-linked Abductions
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