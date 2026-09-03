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Hunt for glory as stars descend on Brussels for Diamond League trophies

By Stephen Rutto | Sep. 3, 2026
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Kenya's Faith Cherotich (right)competes in the women's 3000m steeplechase during the Zurich Diamond League at Letzigrund Stadium on August 27. [AFP]

A lot will be at stake as global stars converge in Brussels tomorrow and Saturday for the finals of the 2026 Diamond League circuit in Brussels, Belgium.

Nearly 40 world and Olympic medallists have been assembled for what is expected to be a thrilling two-day final.

Among global stars set for the battle for glory from tomorrow are Kenya’s world champions, Faith Cherotich (women’s 3000m steeplechase) and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (men’s 800m).

Many other Kenyan big shots who will be at the grand finale, will be lining up in their specialties after picking crucial points during the last 14 meets of the circuit, which qualified them for the last leg.

Observers say the Diamond League finals will be a dress rehearsal for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships which is set to assemble defending champions from the 2025 Tokyo World Championships and 2024 Paris Olympic Games for super-fast paces.

Wanyonyi and Cherotich are world defending champions and were automatic qualifiers of the World Ultimate showpiece set for September 11-13.

Last week, Wanyonyi, who is also the Olympic champion, stormed to victory in the penultimate meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

After the 600m mark, Wanyonyi took over the leading role and ran to victory, although he was pushed by Djamel Sedjati of Algeria to the finish line.

He is facing Sedjati and bigwigs such as former world champion Marco Arop of Canada in Brussels.

“I thought that maybe I couldn't finish the race well. But I just got here to win. Just to try to run fast, to run my own race. This result shows that my body is coming up. And I am so happy to be here with these great crowds. I give the atmosphere 200 per cent. And when I see the world records being broken, I know my time will come. There is time for everything,” said Wanyonyi in Brussels.

Cherotich also oozed class in Zurich, leading Doris Lemngole to a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

“My next goal is to finish the season well in Brussels. The season has been good for me,” Cherotich said after claiming victory in Zurich.

The Allianz Memorial Van Damme is celebrating its 50th edition and organisers are expecting a historic show. Brussels had also hosted the finals of the series in 2024. It is the 12th time that Brussels has hosted the final.

Ultimately, global athletics greats will be in a campaign for overall victory and the accompanying diamond trophy across 16 disciplines for both men and women.

The athletes have secured their places for Brussels through their performances at the global qualifying meetings or via a wildcard.

Kenyan stars will face counterparts such as Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali, who will be chasing his second Diamond League trophy in the men’s 3000m steeplechase in Brussels.

World bronze medallist and Commonwealth champion Edmund Serem is determined to turn the tables. He will have the company of Simon Koech, who has one Diamond League final trophy.

The women’s 3000m steeplechase also has a stellar field, and Cherotich is set to renew rivalry with Winfred Yavi of Bahrain.

For many of the sport’s biggest stars, the season finale of the premier one-day series is the first chance to win an international outdoor title and also a dress rehearsal for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing, China.

Athletes will also be chasing wildcards to next year’s biggest athletics bonanza as they eye another omega moment.

[email protected]

Wildcard qualifications for the Brussels Diamond League finals:

 – World record holder

 – Reigning world, Olympic or Diamond League champion

 – Top 5 in the World Athletics rankings of their event

 – Top 20 in the overall World Athletics rankings

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Related Topics

Diamond League World Athletics Ultimate Championships The Allianz Memorial Van Damme Commonwealth
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