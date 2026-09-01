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Little Fish and Seahorses dominate NCSA gala

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Sep. 1, 2026
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Lakisha Waswa of NextGen in action at Kiota School. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Little Fish Swim Club and Seahorses Aquatic Center emerged top of the Nairobi County Swimming Association (NCSA) Inter-Clubs Invitational Championship held at the Kiota School over the weekend.

It was a good start to the season for the two sides that dominated the men and women’s contests in the first event of the NCSA 2026-2027 season.

Over 650 swimmers from 42 clubs from Nairobi, Kisumu, Kiambu, Kilifi, Machakos, Mombasa, Murang’a, Nakuru and Kampala, Uganda competed for top honours.

Little Fish topped the men’s rankings with a total of 56 medals, 30 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze, whereas Seahorses garnered a total of 46 medals, 21 gold, nine silver and 16 bronze to top the women’s standings.

Braeburn Swimming Club which dominated last season, was second on the men’s table with 17 gold, two silver and five bronze whereas NextGen Multi Sport Academy was third with 16 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze.

United States International University of Africa Dolphins and Sailfish Swim Club completed the men’s top five with a total of 23 and 49 medals, respectively.

Wave Gliders Swim Club was second in the women’s contest with 17 medals, 13 gold, two silver and two bronze, while NextGen once again settled for third place after garnering 10 gold, 22 silver and 10 bronze. Krazy Kraken Aquatics finished fourth after securing 10 gold, five silver and three bronze, whereas Braeburn was fifth with nine gold, five silver and eight bronze.

Eliana Ng’ang’a of Wave Gliders dominated the girls seven years and under contest, emerging tops with 26 points, 19 more than Zoe Chileleko Sikumba of Little Fish who was second with seven. Zamara Odaba of Braeburn was third with six.

In the boys seven years and under, Sulwe Muga of Little Fish topped with 20 points, while Wachira Kabiru of Sailfish and Damian Ateya of Little Fish were second and third with 18 and nine points. The Krazy Kraken duo of Frida Novelli and Anna Ndaro topped the girls 10 to 11 years rankings with 30 and 15 points, respectively with Supamarlins’ Kendi Mwiti finishing third with nine points.

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Related Topics

Little Fish Swim Club Seahorses Aquatic Center Nairobi County Swimming Association
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