David Wakhu wins at Sigona Club

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David Wakhu at Sigona Golf Club on Sunday. [Mose Sammy, Standard]]

David Wakhu delivered a masterclass at Sigona Golf Club to capture the seventh leg of the PGK Equator Tour, firing a four-round total of 15-under-par 273 to sweep past a competitive field of 47 professionals.

The Golf Park player’s triumph catapulted him to third place in the Order of Merit standings on 3,110 points, tightening the battle at the top of the leaderboard as the season intensified.

"I am very happy to take another win home after my victory at Ruiru,” Wakhu said. “This gives me immense confidence heading into the remaining legs. I’ve put a lot of work into my game, and it’s paying off. I want to thank my team and everyone who has supported me, and I hope to maintain this momentum for the rest of the season.”

Veteran Dismas Indiza mounted a strong challenge to finish runner-up at 11-under 277, while Samuel Njoroge tied for third alongside Greg Snow on 3-under 285. Despite missing out on the top spot, Njoroge retains his position atop the Order of Merit with 4,327 points, keeping him ahead of Indiza on 3,490 points and Snow in fourth on 3,015 points.

Further down the leaderboard, Njoroge Kibugu claimed fifth place on 289, followed by Isaiah Otuke on 291. PGK’s trailblasing first female professional golfer, Naom Wafula, carded 292 to share seventh place with Malik Taimur. Daniel Nduva placed ninth on 293, while Mike Kisia rounded out the top 10 on 294.

The tour now shifts to the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in two weeks for the eighth leg. Players continue to vie for critical ranking points essential for qualification to the 2027 Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Olympic Games.