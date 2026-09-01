Malkia Strikers hoping to block Algeria in hunt for semis slot

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Kenya\'s Malkia Strikers' Gladys Ekaru and Merlin Tata block an attack from Mali's Diarra Assan during the 22nd edition of the CAVB Women\'s African Nations Volleyball Championship at Kasarani Indoor Arena. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

There will be no margin for error as the 2026 Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) African Women’s Nations Championship plunges into the high-stakes quarter-finals stage today at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The last eight nations will have everything to fight for as they look to book their spots in the final and remain in the race for the title. With continental supremacy on the line and tickets to the 2026 FIVB World Championship and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics hanging by a thread, the stakes are higher than ever.

Kenya’s legendary Malkia Strikers will battle North African heavyweights Algeria in a top-of-the-bill clash.

For Africa’s most decorated side and defending champions Kenya, this match is a critical step towards a record 11th continental crown and a golden ticket to both global stages. Malkia Strikers who are looking to extend their reign, must fire from all cylinders to shove the Algerians out of their way.

The Kenyans booked their spot in the last eight with an impressive 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-15) win against Nigeria. The Kenyans are among the sides who remain unbeaten in the championship and have also not dropped a single set.

Algeria also had a good outing in the round of 16 as they brushed aside Senegal in straight sets of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16. They finished second in Group B, having lost one match to Rwanda.

Historically, battles between Kenyans and the North Africans script some of the most dramatic chapters in African volleyball, and this battle with Algeria will be no different. While Malkia Strikers hold a psychological edge thanks to their continental dominance spanning decades, the Algerians are never pushovers as they boast of championship pedigree and uncanny ability to cause upsets.

To unlock the semi-finals, head coach Geoffrey Omondi and his charges must neutralise Algeria’s tactical transition play and also work on areas that have troubled them in previous matches. In his interview after the round of 16 encounter against Algeria, Omondi noted with concern that they were lacking in service, reception and blocks.

While Kasarani holds its breath for the main game of the day, the rest of the quarter-final bracket offers an equally compelling narrative of regional rivalries. The classic North African derby pitting three-time champions Egypt and Tunisia will also offer volleyball enthusiasts top level entertainment.

The Egyptians go into this collision riding high on a flawless run whereas Tunisia who lost to Cameroon at the group stage, are looking to upset the form book in what promises to be a physical and emotionally charged duel.

Uganda’s Lady Volleyball Cranes face a formidable baptism by fire against three-time champions Cameroon. The Ugandans will be hoping to punch above their weight as they look to break into the semis.

Their neighbours Rwanda who have had a perfect campaign, will lock horns with Ghana in another last eight encounter. A win for Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda will push East Africa to the upper echelons of the sport for they would have elbowed their North and West African compatriots out of the title race.