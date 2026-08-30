Kenya ready for International League T20 Continental Cup

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Kenya national cricket team captain Dhiren Gondaria during a training session at Nairobi Gymkhana Club ahead of 2026 International League T20 Continental Cup in Rwanda. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya is out to lift a maiden title in the fourth edition of the International League T20 Continental Cup, which bowls off at Gahanga Cricket Oval Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, on September 3.

Cricket Kenya (CK) has named a formidable squad for the tournament comprising young and experienced players who will ply their trade for Kenya, which hosted the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023, going down in the finals against Uganda.

“This time round we are coming back with the trophy,” national team captain Dhiren Gondaria told Standard Sports at the squad’s naming ceremony held at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi on Friday.

“We have both the young and experienced players in the team; this gives us lots of confidence,” Gondaria reiterated.

Gondaria heaped praises on new young inclusions Brian Likavu and Gurdeep Singh, whom he stated have added value and grit to the team.

“They are not only hungry for victories in the fixtures, but they want us to return home with the glittering trophy,” he said.

The skipper indicated there is no pressure as they head to Kigali because the newly elected CK Board has been doing their homework well -in terms of player facilitation and payment of salaries in areas the board inherited at the federation.

“Now it is upon us to put our best foot forward and do the work. We have been fully assisted to prepare for this tournament. I’m happy with the way the board has been fully behind us.

“We promise to give our 120 per cent in Kigali, so we win the title and make the country proud.

"To our fans back at home, kindly have faith in us, that we will deliver the gong. Our plan in the tournament is to take one fixture at a time to propel us to the podium,” explained Gondaria.

At Ruaraka, the squad largely worked on their batting techniques which was aided by the new bowling machine that the CK Board has bought to assist the national teams.

“I believe the lessons learnt in our recent outing against Bahrain in the T20 and ODI series staged in Nairobi will be handy in Kigali; we will apply all the tactics learnt so as to be invincible to our opponents,” Gondaria added.

Gondaria's sentiments were echoed by head coach Josephat Angara who said that his boys are very positive to make an impact in Kigali.

“The outing against Bahrain and the ongoing Nairobi Provincial Cricket League, coupled with our preparations at Ruaraka, have definitely given us grit as we head to Rwanda. We will apply all the tactics learnt in the book so we emerge successful," said Angara.

Kenya is prepared to open its fixtures against Nigeria on Thursday. Other rivals in the coming days will be Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Botswana, Rwanda, Uganda and Malawi.