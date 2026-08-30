FKF races to start league as legal questions linger

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Gor Mahia forward Samuel Kapen (left) and Shabana defender James Mazembe in action last season. [SPL Media]

Though Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced that the 2026-2027 SportPesa Premier League will start tomorrow, the decision has opened a fresh legal and administrative storm just days after the High Court cleared the way for the competition.

The High Court in Murang’a ruled on Friday that FKF can proceed with the league under its 2019 Rules and Regulations, bringing an end to weeks of uncertainty over the new season.

But the ruling has not settled everything.

At least 12 Premier League clubs yesterday told FKF president Hussein Mohammed they will not honour Monday’s kick-off until the federation holds a proper meeting with them and addresses outstanding issues.

Sports lawyer Ken Ochieng has also questioned the rush to start the league barely days after the court ruling, warning that FKF still has important work to do before the first whistle.

Ochieng says the federation must first put the necessary committees in place, including an appeals committee that would deal with disputes arising during the season.

“There is a lot that needs to be done by the National Executive Committee (NEC) before the league kicks off. You cannot just wake up and say the league is starting when there are no proper structures to deal with disputes,” said Ochieng.

He wants FKF to sit down with the clubs and ensure the competition is properly organised before matches begin.

The rushed start could also affect the promotion and relegation play-offs involving Mombasa United and Sharks.

Mombasa have released almost their entire squad, while Sharks have released about four players. The 2019 rules state that only players registered during the previous season should take part in the play-offs.

However, Ochieng believes the NEC can address the problem by amending the rules.

“Because this is a special situation, the NEC can sit and make the necessary amendments. There should be no reason to bar newly registered players from taking part in the play-offs if the rules are properly amended,” he said.

He added that other contentious issues, such as the foreign players’ quota and the composition of the league, can also be dealt with through a special NEC meeting.

“The NEC has the power to amend the old rules. They can sit down and align everything so that there is no confusion going forward,” Ochieng said.

FKF, however, has already released a revised opening programme.

New boys 3K FC will make their top-flight debut against Mara Sugar at Embu Stadium tomorrow, while former champions Mathare United host APS Bomet at Police Sacco Grounds.

On Tuesday, Migori Youth welcome Kenya Police to Awendo Green Stadium, while Ulinzi Stars face Tusker at Ulinzi Complex. Defending champions Gor Mahia begin their title defence against Murang’a Seal at Nyayo National Stadium.

Wednesday will see Nairobi United face KCB, Posta Rangers meet Shabana and AFC Leopards take on Bandari.

The court may have cleared the way for FKF to proceed, but with clubs demanding talks and key questions still unanswered, tomorrow's kick-off could be coming before the league is fully ready.