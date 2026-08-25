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Thunder top Northern Kenya Championships

By Ben Ahenda | Aug. 25, 2026
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Archie Camm in action for Kenya’s junior polo team during their international clash against Zambia at Manyatta Polo Club. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Thunder emerged the best team in the Northern Kenya Polo Championships over the weekend after winning all their matches in the four-team round robin competition to win Nanyuki Sports Club Challenge Cup.

The event was the Division One Competition, which had attracted two other categories of cups.

Thunder team was made up of Casimir Gross (6), Simone Stasi (2), Georgina Millar (0.5) and Mike Mwirigi (0.5).

Gross, who's the best player in Kenya and one of the top in Africa, scored crucial goals that pushed the team to the title.

Mwirigi said he felt glad and motivated after emerging victorious.

"Happy to win. It was a hard fought victory and having Casimir as captain who worked hard at the front, the rest was easier for us," he said.

In the opening match, Thunder defeated Skypro team of Archie Voorspuy (4), Will Millar (2.5), Izzy Stichbury (1) and Cheza Millar (1) 8-6.5.

And their winning streak was extended to the other two teams in Infinito and Prosaro with an average score of six goals against each opponent.

The victory comes at a time when national selectors are keenly watching who'll don national team colours in a 10-Goal-International-Championships to be hosted at Nairobi Polo Club next month.

Kenya will field a full unit against a composite international team of players of different nationalities, a totally different tradition from normal global practices on international assignments.

"We need our riders and players to possess different experiences against different nationalities as we try to mould and improve standards of our players and that of the sport in the country," Kenya Polo Association President Jamie Murray had earlier said.

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Related Topics

Nanyuki Sports Club Challenge Cup Northern Kenya Polo Championships Thunder Nairobi Polo Club
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