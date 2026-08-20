Kenyans intensify hunt for East Africa volleyball and basketball glory

Audio By Vocalize

Kesogon Girls and Soweto Academy players in action during KSSSA National Term Two volleyball tournament. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s teams to this year’s East Africa school games yesterday stayed on course as the preliminary round ended at various grounds here in Morogoro, Tanzania.

At the Morogoro Teachers Training College, national volleyball queens Kesogon Mixed Senior School and St Martha’s Mwitoti kept the hopes of an all-Kenyan final alive. The two topped their respective pools following their unbeaten run.

Kesogon, who are looking to reclaim the title they lost to Kwanthanze in 2025, will now face Uganda’s Bukedea Comprehensive School, who finished second in Group B, whereas Mwitoti, who won the pool, will clash with 2015 winners GS Indagaburezi from Rwanda.

Yesterday, Kesogon dismissed GS Indagaburezi in straight sets of 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-11) in their last Group A match. This forced the Rwandese to finish second in their pool, hence booking a semi-final date with Mwitoti, who are chasing their maiden East Africa gong. National bronze medallists Mwitoti dismissed Uganda's Katikamu SDA Secondary School 25-19, 25-12, 25-13 to maintain their flawless run.

National silver medallists ACK Chepsaita are the only Kenyan boys’ side still in the race for the title.

Chepsaita, who are among the Kenyan sides that made their East Africa debut this year, finished second in Group B after winning four out of five matches.

Last year’s finalists Namugongo Vocational Secondary School from Uganda topped the pool.

Tomorrow, Chepsaita will lock horns with Bukedea Comprehensive while Namugongo will play Rwanda’s Nyanza Technical Secondary School.

In basketball, national champions Butere Girls Senior School Cannons will be looking to secure their first East Africa final slot when they tackle St Mary’s Kitende of Uganda tomorrow.

The Cannons bounced back from a disappointing start that saw them lose their opening clash to their hosts Orkeeswa to win two matches and secure their place in the last four.

Boys’ national champions Friends School Kamusinga who finished second in Group B with five points will be up against defending champions International Technical School Kigali (ITS Kigali) or Uganda’s St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde in the semis. Group B winners Amus College will take on the second side in Group A.