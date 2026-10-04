KEHPHPU challenges Elgeyo Marakwet public health recruitment

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The Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU) Secretary General Brown Asira. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU) has secured interim orders from the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Eldoret, following a legal challenge involving the County Public Service Board of Elgeyo Marakwet and the County Government of Elgeyo Marakwet.

The union says the case concerns the failure by the County Public Service Board to advertise and recruit for the position of Director of Public Health, as well as the replacement of Public Health Officers in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The matter is before the Employment and Labour Relations Court of Kenya at Uasin Gishu County, Eldoret ELRC, under case number ELRCPET/E025/2026, with KEHPHPU listed as the applicant against the County Public Service Board of Elgeyo Marakwet and the County Government of Elgeyo Marakwet.

According to the court order, the matter came up on September 30, 2026, for directions on a Notice of Motion Application dated September 20, 2026, filed under a certificate of urgency before Hon. Lady Justice Maureen Onyango.

After considering the application, the supporting affidavit and the attached documents, and in the absence of the parties, the court ordered that the application dated September 20, 2026, be taken out and fixed for hearing on October 14, 2026.

Most significantly, Judge Beatrice Kemboi Toroitich on September 30, 2026 directed that, in the meantime, “status quo obtaining as of today be maintained.” The respondents were also directed to file their responses within 10 days.

The order further carries a penal notice warning that disobedience or non-observance of the court order served on the parties would result in penal consequences for those who fail to comply.

Reacting to the development, KEHPHPU Secretary General Brown Asira said the union and Public Health Officers in Elgeyo Marakwet County had successfully petitioned the court over the recruitment issue.

“As a union we remain firm and Resolute and call out all our members the PHOs to remain vigilant. We will be providing further directions on the same as well as planning a demonstration in EMC to force compliance,” said Asira.