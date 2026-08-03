Easy does it for newbies as they announce national arrival in style

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Kwathanze Girls in action against St Martha\'s at Mpesa Foundation Academy. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Debutants to the secondary schools National Term Two games had a field day yesterday as they won as this year’s games got underway at the Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika.

ACK Chepsaita, Chesamisi Boys Senior School and Matiliku carried the day to enhance their chances of reaching the knockouts.

Chepsaita, who snatched the Rift Valley Region title from the 2025 national and East Africa champions Cheptil, made their intentions to assume the national volleyball reins with a straight sets win over homeboys Kiambaa Senior School.

They had no regards for their hosts dismissing them in straight sets of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-19 in their opening Group A match. In the other pool encounter, newcomers Masara Mixed from Nyanza saw off North Eastern’s Furaha Mixed 3-0(25-14, 25-13,25-22) to increase their chances if sealing a last four slot.

In Group B, Western champions Chesamisi humbled 2023 national champions Ruthimitu Mixed from Nairobi in straight sets of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-17 to begin their title hunt on the right footing.

Eastern’s Matiliku boys held the nerve to edge out Coast’s Moi Forces Academy 3-2 (21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 16-18) in the second pool encounter.

Chesamisi, under the tutelage of Friends School Namwela coach Isaac Muresia, showed class ensuring that they silenced Ruthimitu who are one of the only two teams that returned to the nationals from last year’s games.

Muresia said his goal is to see his charges go as far as they can in the contest even as they target the national crown.

“We are new here and so are most of our opponents. We just need to focus on each match we play because the outcome will lead us to where we want to be,” Muresia said.

In the girls' contest, it was a tough start for start for holders Kwanthanze from Eastern as they lost their Group A opener 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-14,25-22) to national returnees St Martha’s Mwitoti from Western. Homegirls Kahuro impressed as they beat North Eastern’s Wajir Girls 25-19, 25-15 and 25-21.

In Group B, Soweto Academy saw off Mwanambeyu 3-0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-15), whereas Kesogon dismissed St Cecilia Aluor in straight sets of 25-20, 27-25 and 25-16.