Champions Moi Girls and Musingu through to handball semi-finals

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Melvin Khaemba of Moi Girls Kamusinga in action during the KSSSA National Term One game in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Reigning girls handball champions Moi Girls Kamusinga and Musingu Boys Senior School are through to the semi-finals of the 2026 East Africa Games currently on here in Morogoro, Tanzania.

Yesterday, Kamusinga, who are on a mission to successfully defend their regional crown, beat Uganda’s Kawanda Secondary School 34-20 to register their fourth win and book their place in the semis.

The win also saw the Kenyan champions maintain their unbeaten run. Today, they will take on former champions Kiziguro Secondary School in their last Group A match.

Kamusinga coach Godfrey Simiyu said they will be looking to end the preliminaries with victory so they can top their pool and remain on course to retain their title.

“So far so good, we have had positive outcomes in our first four matches but the work is not even halfway done because we aim to successfully defend our title, which means that we have to fight to the end,” Simiyu said.

In the boys' contest, national champions Musingu Senior School also had a great day in office beating fellow Kenyans St Austin Matuu Memorial 38-23 register their third win and secure a semi-finals spot.

They will today face off with homeboys Kikuyu Secondary School in their last Group A encounter.

Meanwhile, former East Africa girls’ volleyball champions Kesogon Mixed, St Martha’s Mwitoti and BACK Chepsaita also reached the semis after winning yesterday’s matches.

Kesogon, who are keen to reclaim the title they lost last year to fellow Kenyans Kwanthanze, had no trouble dismissing Uganda’s Seroma Christian High School to chalk their third Group A win and book a last four slot.

Soweto ended their Group B campaign with straight sets of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-16 victory against Uganda’s Katikamu SDA Secondary School but their progression to the last semi-finals hangs in the balance following a slow start that saw them lose their first two matches.

ACK Chepsaita secured their place in the semis after beating Uganda’s St Jerome Secondary School Ndama 3-0(25-20, 25-21, 25-15) in their fourth Group B tie. Kenyan champions Chesamisi Boys are also on the verge of reaching the semi-finals and only need ro win today's match against Tanzania's Kajunjumele Secondary School to remain in the race to assume the throne left vacant by compatriots Cheptil. Kenya's bronze medalists Matiliku are, however, out of the contest after failing to register a single win in Group A.

In basketball, Kenyans continued to register mixed results as national champions Friends School Kamusinga bounced back from Monday’s narrow 75-79 defeat to 2024 East Africa winners Amus College from Uganda to beat Tanzania’s St Jude 75-56 and enhance their chances of reaching the last four. However, it was a tough day in office for 2026 East Africa girls winners Kaya Tiwi, who lost to Uganda’s Nabisunsa 72-81.