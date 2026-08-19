Pomp and colour as Standard Group marks new EPL season in style

Audio By Vocalize

The Standard Group Head of Marketing Seth Enos, musician Avril , Radio Maisha presenters and Standard Group staff and a fan during the launch of EPL Season 2026/27 at The Tunnel along Mombasa Road on Sunday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

It was a day filled with football, music, colour and plenty of smiles as The Standard Group PLC officially kicked off its new journey as the home of live English Premier League radio commentary.

Football fans gathered at The Tunnel along Mombasa Road on Sunday, August 16, for an evening of entertainment and football fever as Arsenal faced Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the new Premier League season.

But for the fans in attendance, there was more at stake than the action on the pitch. The event marked the official launch of Standard Group’s live Premier League radio commentary, giving football lovers across the country a new way to follow the world's most popular domestic football league.

Through its radio platforms, including Radio Maisha and Berur FM, Standard Group will bring the drama of Premier League matches directly to listeners throughout the season.

The launch was as much about the fans as it was about football. Supporters at The Tunnel had the opportunity to pose for photographs with a replica Premier League trophy, giving many their own memorable moment with one of football's most coveted prizes. They also got to meet and interact with some of the familiar voices and faces behind Standard Group's radio and television platforms.

Radio Maisha personalities including Walker Kinjo, Shaffie Zele, Clemmo, Jitabi Suleiman, Robinson Okenye and Wycliffe Okumu, among others, joined the celebrations, mingling with fans and adding to the lively atmosphere.

For supporters who regularly listen to their favourite presenters, the opportunity to meet them away from the studio added another dimension to the launch. The combination of football, entertainment and radio personalities turned the event venue into a celebration of the beautiful game and the start of a new football broadcasting chapter for Standard Group.

Speaking at the launch, Standard Group Head of Marketing Seth Enos expressed his delight at the company's exclusive radio rights, promising fans an experience to remember.

“Only Standard Group Radio platforms are authorised to broadcast the EPL. This is a gift to loyal fanbase,” he said.

The Community Shield provided the perfect football backdrop to the occasion, with the Gunners trouncing the Cityzens 3-0. As the match unfolded, fans followed every twist and turn while enjoying the atmosphere created by the Standard Group team.

After the final whistle, celebrations did not stop. Singer-songwriter Avril joined the Radio Maisha and Berur FM crew in cutting a cake to officially mark the launch before spending time interacting with fans at the venue.

For millions of Kenyan fans, the Premier League is more than a weekend sporting event. It is part of everyday conversation, workplace banter, family debates, and long-running rivalries among supporters. The introduction of live radio commentary therefore offers fans another avenue to stay connected to the action, particularly those who may not always be in front of a television when matches are being played. They can now proudly follow the action through the voices of Standard Group's commentators and presenters.