World Cup bound Kenya Chipu savour Barthes Cup glory

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Kenya Chipu players celebrate after winning the 2026 Barthes Cup in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday. [Rugby Africa Media, Standard]

Kenya’s under-20 rugby team, Chipu, are savouring a record fourth Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy after completing an impressive campaign with a 33-14 win over Namibia in the final in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday.

The victory at Muteesa II Stadium in Kampala not only gave Kenya the continental crown but also secured their place at the World Rugby Junior Trophy, giving the young players another chance to test themselves on the international stage.

For captain Justine Ng’ombe, the achievement was the reward for a team that stayed focused despite facing strong opposition.

“The Namibians came hard at us, but we managed to control the game,” Ng’ombe said.

The captain admitted that Namibia gave Kenya a much tougher challenge than expected, especially after watching their semi-final against Tunisia.

“We didn’t expect that they would be this tough, considering that they didn’t play particularly well against Tunisia in the semi-finals,” he said.

Kenya Chipu players take a selfie after winning the 2026 Barthes Cup in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday. [KRU Media, Standard]

Kenya, however, showed why they had emerged as the team to beat in the tournament. Their forwards provided a strong base while the backs made good use of the opportunities created.

Chipu had already made their intentions clear when they defeated Zimbabwe 35-21 in the semi-finals. The performance gave the team confidence going into the final and showed that they had the quality to handle pressure.

Ng’ombe said the team’s ability to remain calm was important in securing the title.

“We knew it would not be easy, but we trusted ourselves and stayed together as a team,” he said.

The fourth title moves Kenya ahead of Namibia as the most successful team in the history of the competition. Chipu previously won the trophy in 2019, 2021 and 2024 before adding another title in 2026.

Ng’ombe feels the achievement is bigger than simply adding another trophy to Kenya’s collection.

“It means a lot to us as players and to Kenya. We came here with a clear target and we have achieved it,” the captain said.

The World Rugby Junior Trophy qualification now gives the young Kenyans another challenge to look forward to. It will also provide an opportunity for several players to gain experience that could help them progress into the senior national team, the Simbas.

“We are happy with the title, but this is not the end. We now have the World Rugby Junior Trophy and we have to prepare well for it,” Ng’ombe said.