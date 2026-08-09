Infantino denies allegations of affair, favouritism while at UEFA: report

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino reacts during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026. [AFP]

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has endured a week of scathing criticism revolving around the now shelved private investment plan, has been accused by a British newspaper of paying off an alleged lover while at UEFA.

According to The Telegraph, the Italian-Swiss lawyer, who served as secretary general of European football's governing body from 2009 to 2016, also previously used his influence to secure a promotion for the same UEFA employee with whom he was in an intimate relationship.

Infantino has categorically denied the allegations, according to the article which was published late on Friday.

When contacted by AFP on Saturday, a FIFA spokesperson had not responded.

According to The Telegraph, which did not cite its sources, this employee received a "a six-figure sum" upon her departure –- at an unspecified time –- in addition to the payment of tuition fees for a business school amounting to around £45,000 ($60,700).

When contacted by AFP, UEFA acknowledged that "a departure payment was made to the individual in question" at that time, "coupled with the payment of fees for an MBA course at a local business school".

However, it insisted "the payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time", before adding that "such regulations have been tightened since 2016".

Quoted by The Telegraph, a FIFA spokesperson stated that Infantino, who has been married since 2001, "strongly denies these allegations", which were "categorically untrue".

"Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory," FIFA added.

"No employee at UEFA and FIFA has ever raised a complaint regarding Infantino's behaviour because there never was an incident where he was involved."

Infantino, who is standing for re-election next March, has been embroiled in a crisis since the announcement late last month of his controversial -- and ultimately abandoned -- plan to open up the World Cup to private investors.

He faces opposition in particular from UEFA, which on Thursday stood by its threat to boycott the World Cups, deeming the mere withdrawal of the controversial plan to be insufficient.