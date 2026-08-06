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Kakamega School's Green Commandos reclaim the KSSSA throne

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 6, 2026
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The Green Commandos of Kakamega School and St Mary's Yala's Black Saints encounter on August 6, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard] 

The Green Commandos of Kakamega School have lifted the 2026 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Boys’ Football title with a thrilling 3-2 extra-time victory over St. Mary’s School Yala.

The dramatic triumph marked the return of one of the country's greatest school football dynasties, ending a seven-year wait for national glory and earning Kakamega School an unprecedented 13th KSSSA football crown.

The journey to the summit was one built on resilience, determination, and a rich football heritage stretching back to the late 1970s.

After missing the national championships for eight years, the Green Commandos returned with renewed ambition under head coach Edwin Luche, who joined the school in 2024 with the mission of restoring Kakamega School to its rightful place among Kenya’s football elite.

His project bore fruit in spectacular fashion as the team conquered every challenge placed before them.

Kakamega made the perfect start when Eugene Mbeleti headed home from a corner in the third minute to hand the Green Commandos an early advantage.

St. Mary’s gradually settled into the contest and equalized through Collins Otieno's superb free-kick in the 36th minute before Edwin Ochieng gave the Black Saints a 2-1 lead midway through the second half.

Facing defeat, Kakamega displayed the fighting spirit that has defined generations of Green Commandos. Derrick Wanyonyi curled home a brilliant equalizer in the 82nd minute to send the match into extra time.

With penalties looming, Mbeleti produced the decisive moment in the 110th minute, calmly scoring his second goal of the match to complete a memorable comeback and seal a historic 3-2 victory.

Despite late pressure from Yala, Kakamega defended courageously until the final whistle sparked emotional celebrations among players, coaches, and supporters.

Their campaign began with dominance in the Western Region, where they defeated rivals Musingu High School 2-0 to secure the regional title and qualify for the national championships.

Kakamega in a fiercely contested semi-final against Menengai High School saw Daniel Ombati emerge as the hero, scoring a late extra-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory and book a place in the final.

Awaiting them was St. Mary’s School Yala, the formidable Black Saints from Siaya County, who had reached the championship match unbeaten after defeating Takaba Mixed Senior School 2-0.

The clash had been dubbed the "Schools Mashemeji Derby," drawing comparisons to the fierce rivalry between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia because of the prestige both schools command in Kenyan school football.

Attention now shifts beyond Kenya's borders to Morogoro, Tanzania, where the East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games await.

As Kenya's national champions, Kakamega School will carry the hopes of the country into a highly competitive regional tournament featuring champions from Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and Zanzibar.

For Coach Edwin Luche side the Green Commandos possess the experience, confidence, and winning mentality required to compete with the region's finest schools.

Led by standout performers such as Eugene Mbeleti, Derrick Wanyonyi, Daniel Ombati, and a disciplined defensive unit, Kakamega will travel to Morogoro believing they can add another prestigious chapter to their illustrious history.

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Related Topics

KSSSA National School Games Kakamega High School Green Commandos Term Two Ball Games 2026
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