Chipu eye strong start in Barthes Cup

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Kenya Chipu players and coaches pose for a group photo.[KRU Media]



Kenya national under-20 team Chipu will be looking for a winning start when they face Zimbabwe today as the 2026 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy gets underway at Muteesa II Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The match, set for 1pm East African Time, is one of three opening-day fixtures as six countries begin their chase for the continental title.

Namibia will take on Tunisia in the first match of the day at 10am before Kenya meet Zimbabwe, while hosts Uganda will face Zambia at 4pm in the First Division.

This year's tournament is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with Tunisia, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Uganda all aiming to make a strong impression.

The 2026 edition also introduces a new tiered format. Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Tunisia will compete in the Performance Division, which starts directly with the semi-finals, while Uganda and Zambia battle in the First Division.

Kenya arrive in Kampala with confidence after enjoying strong performances in recent editions of the tournament. Chipu won their third Barthes Trophy title in 2024 after beating hosts Zimbabwe to end their rivals' two-year dominance. Last year, Kenya reached the final but settled for second place after losing to Namibia in Harare.

Head coach Simon Jawichre has retained several players from last year's squad, hoping their experience will help the team make another deep run.

Among the returning players are Jackson Siketa and Faran Juma, who have remained active with their clubs in both the 15s and the national sevens circuit.

"They played last year in Zimbabwe and have been active for their club sides in the 15s and the ongoing Sevens circuit," said Jawichre.