Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Chipu eye strong start in Barthes Cup

By Washington Onyango | Aug. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

  • Kenya Chipu players and coaches pose for a group photo.[KRU Media]

Kenya national under-20 team Chipu will be looking for a winning start when they face Zimbabwe today as the 2026 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy gets underway at Muteesa II Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The match, set for 1pm East African Time, is one of three opening-day fixtures as six countries begin their chase for the continental title.

Namibia will take on Tunisia in the first match of the day at 10am before Kenya meet Zimbabwe, while hosts Uganda will face Zambia at 4pm in the First Division.

This year's tournament is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with Tunisia, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Uganda all aiming to make a strong impression.

The 2026 edition also introduces a new tiered format. Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Tunisia will compete in the Performance Division, which starts directly with the semi-finals, while Uganda and Zambia battle in the First Division.

Kenya arrive in Kampala with confidence after enjoying strong performances in recent editions of the tournament. Chipu won their third Barthes Trophy title in 2024 after beating hosts Zimbabwe to end their rivals' two-year dominance. Last year, Kenya reached the final but settled for second place after losing to Namibia in Harare.

Head coach Simon Jawichre has retained several players from last year's squad, hoping their experience will help the team make another deep run.

Among the returning players are Jackson Siketa and Faran Juma, who have remained active with their clubs in both the 15s and the national sevens circuit.

"They played last year in Zimbabwe and have been active for their club sides in the 15s and the ongoing Sevens circuit," said Jawichre.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya U20 Rugby Barthes Trophy 2026 Chipu Vs Zimbabwe Rugby Africa U20
.

Latest Stories

Killing of Mt Elgon politician linked to planned controversial cleansing ritual
Killing of Mt Elgon politician linked to planned controversial cleansing ritual
Crime and Justice
By Osinde Obare and Jackline Inyanji
33 mins ago
Negotiated democracy: Elders endorse Lafey MP for second term
North Eastern
By Ahmed Hussein
1 hr ago
New financial scams are sweeping Kenya as authorities watch
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

New financial scams are sweeping Kenya as authorities watch
By Patrick Muinde 2 hrs ago
New financial scams are sweeping Kenya as authorities watch
Uhuru to chair opposition meeting amid widening cracks
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Uhuru to chair opposition meeting amid widening cracks
Killer Cops: DCI reveals officer who pulled trigger in Dr Mutiso assassination
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Killer Cops: DCI reveals officer who pulled trigger in Dr Mutiso assassination
'Wewe ndio hauna akili', Sifuna launches scathing attack at Ruto in Busia tour
By Benard Lusigi 2 hrs ago
'Wewe ndio hauna akili', Sifuna launches scathing attack at Ruto in Busia tour
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved