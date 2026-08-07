Will Gor Mahia end 41-year Cecafa Kagame Cup title drought?

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Gor Mahia winger Shariff Musa reacts during their Cecafa Kagame Cup semi-final match against Sudan\'s Al Hilal. [Gor Mahia Media]



Gor Mahia will have a chance to end a 41-year wait for the Cecafa Kagame Cup title when they take on Rwanda's Rayon Sports in ytoday's final, with the Kenyan champions hoping to complete a memorable run in Kigali.

The FKF Premier League champions booked their place in the final after edging Sudanese giants Al Hilal 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Rayon Sports, meanwhile, secured their spot with an impressive 3-1 victory over South Sudan's surprise package Jamus SC in the second semi-final.

Today's showdown presents Gor Mahia with an opportunity to write a new chapter in the club's rich regional history.

K'Ogalo last lifted the title in 1985 when they defeated arch-rivals AFC Leopards 2-0 in Khartoum, Sudan. At the time, the competition was known as the Cecafa Club Cup.

That triumph completed a remarkable period for the club after they had also won the regional crown in 1980 and 1981. Since their 1985 success, however, Gor have been unable to reclaim the title despite several attempts.

Their last appearance in the final came in 2015, when they lost 2-0 to Tanzania's Azam FC. A victory over Rayon Sports would hand Gor their fourth regional crown and finally end more than four decades of waiting.

The task will not be easy. Rayon Sports have been the tournament's most consistent team, winning all four of their matches on the way to the final.

The Rwandan giants will also take confidence from their 2-0 victory over Gor Mahia in a pre-season friendly played in Kigali just over two weeks ago.

But Gor Mahia have shown resilience throughout the tournament, none more so than in the semi-final against Al Hilal. Reduced to 10 men, they fought bravely to force the match into penalties before holding their nerve to seal victory.

“We’ve faced some of the best teams from different countries, but as players, we are highly motivated and looking forward to the game," said Gor Mahia vice-captain Michael Kibwage.

“I always believe that big players need big stages to perform. It’s going to be a great atmosphere for us tomorrow."

Head coach Charles Akonnor praised his players for refusing to give up despite playing with a numerical disadvantage.

"At the time when we went down by one man, they showed character, a good attitude on the field of play, and we are very, very happy with how they played. And now we are in the final. That is a very good sign of a good team," said Akonnor.

The Ghanaian tactician believes the tournament has already achieved one of its main objectives by preparing the team for the upcoming CAF Champions League campaign.

"We know that we have a bigger competition coming ahead of us. If we're able to test ourselves and do well against the likes of Al Hilal, who are a big team in Africa, and stop them from functioning very well, then we've achieved something," he said.

Ending the club's 41-year wait for regional glory would not only reward their impressive performances in Kigali but also give the Kenyan champions the perfect confidence boost before they turn their focus to continental football.

“We’re here to win; we want that trophy. We also know that we represent Kenya, so we’re united as a nation and determined to deliver,” said Akonnor.