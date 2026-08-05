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Green Commandos, St. Mary's Yala in 'School Mashemeji Derby' finals

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 5, 2026
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Kakamega School's James Mulwa challenge Isaac Buluhu of Tumaini High School in the Kenya Secondary School Term 2 football match on August 4, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard] 

A classic western Kenya football rivalry will take centre stage on Thursday after Kakamega High School and St. Mary’s School Yala booked their places in the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term Two Games football final in Thika.

The eagerly anticipated showdown, dubbed the "school Mashemeji Derby," pits two of Kenya’s most successful football giants against each other after impressive campaigns through the group stages and semi-finals.

Twelve-time national champions Kakamega High, popularly known as the Green Commandos, secured their place in the final after overcoming a resilient Menengai High School 2-1 after extra time in a semi-final played at M-Pesa Academy on Wednesday.

Kakamega entered the knockout stage as one of the tournament favourites after dominating Group A. They began their campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Eastern Region champions Tumaini Secondary before maintaining their unbeaten run to finish top of the group and qualify for the semi-finals.

Against Menengai, Kakamega started brightly and thought they had taken the lead in the 18th minute through Daniel Ombati, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 29th minute when Julius Ochieng unleashed a powerful long-range strike that beat the goalkeeper to hand the Green Commandos a deserved lead.

However, Menengai refused to surrender. The Rift Valley champions returned strongly after the break and levelled matters through Abdi Rashid, whose well-taken set piece forced the contest into extra time after both teams failed to find a winner in regulation time.

Kakamega eventually found the breakthrough in the additional period when Julius Mulwa reacted quickest after his initial effort was parried, heading home the rebound to send the former champions back to the national final for the first time in several years.

"I am happy with the win. The game was tough, but the boys pushed harder for the final slot," said Kakamega head coach Enoch Lucheveli.

"We are confident we can reclaim our title after seven years in the cold, but we have to learn to bury our chances and improve in the final."

Standing between Kakamega and a record-extending 13th national title are Nyanza Region champions St. Mary's School Yala, who have quietly built one of the most consistent campaigns of the tournament.

Yala progressed from the group stage after producing disciplined performances that earned them a place in the last four before eliminating surprise package Takaba Secondary School from the North Eastern Region 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Takaba had emerged as one of the tournament's biggest stories after defying expectations to reach the semi-finals in their maiden appearance at the national championships.

They frustrated Yala throughout the opening half with disciplined defending and organised play.

The breakthrough finally came in the 67th minute when Enock Mwaganda broke the deadlock, settling Yala's nerves. Arnold Odira doubled the advantage just five minutes later to seal victory and book the Siaya County giants a place in the championship match.

The final now rekindles one of Kenya's most celebrated school football rivalries, with both teams boasting rich histories in national and regional competitions. Their meetings have often produced entertaining encounters, earning the nickname "Mashemeji Derby" among school football enthusiasts.

Away from football, the national volleyball championships also produced exciting results.

In the girls' competition, Kesogon dethroned defending champions Kwanthanze in straight sets to qualify for the final, where they will face Soweto Academy. Soweto reached their first-ever national final after defeating St. Martha Mwitoti 3-1.

The boys' final will feature Chepsaita and Chesamis after both schools recorded convincing straight-set victories over Matiliku and Masara respectively. With neither side having previously won the national title, Thursday's contest will crown a first-time champion.

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Related Topics

School Games Term 2 School Games KSSSA Games 2026 KSSSA Games 2026 Finals
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