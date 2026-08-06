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Kwanthanze dethroned as Kesogon and Soweto close in on national title

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Aug. 6, 2026
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  • Soweto Academy jubilate after qualifying for today's volleyball final. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

New volleyball champions will be crowned today when curtains fall on the 2026 National Term Two games at the Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika.

This is after the fall of last year’s winners Kwanthanze Senior School who were yesterday sent packing by rivals Kesogon and Cheptil, who lost their boys' title at the regional level.

Kesogon will today face off with familiar foes Soweto Academy in the girls' final, whereas newcomers ACK Chepsaita and Chesamisi Boys Senior School will battle for the boys’ crown.

After two years of playing second fiddle, it was sweet revenge for Kesogon as they ended Kwanthanze’s reign. Kesogon maintained their flawless run that has seen them win all their matches without dropping a set to ease to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-20) victory. Soweto on the other hand ended St Martha’s Mwitoti’s unbeaten run to secure a place into the final.

City girls Soweto survived third set jitters to dismiss Mwitoti 25-17, 25-16, 20-25 and 25-11 to reach the finals.

After making their 2016 debut, their best performance at the nationals has been second-place but they will be out to finally get it right and lift their maiden trophy.

Going into today’s duel, Soweto captain Ida Amela said that they are determined to make their years of consistency at the national games count.

“We have set our eyes on the ultimate prize and we will keep pushing ourselves until we achieve our objectives. It will be a tough match but we are prepared for the challenge,” Amela said.

Her Kesogon equal Mary Cherotich said that they will be out to recapture the title they last won in 2023.

“We have lost in the last two national finals and we will not relent until we make it happen. We don’t expect to have it easy because we know that our opponents want it as much as we do.”

In the boys’ final, ACK Chepsaita will lock horns with Chesamisi.

In the semis, Chepsaita saw off Matilliku in straight sets of 25-22, 25-11 and 25-19 while Chesamisi dismissed Masara Mixed 3-0(25-11, 25-22, 25-11).

Kwanthanze will take on Mwitoti whereas Masara will meet Matiliku in bronze medal matches. The winners will snatch the remaining ticket to Morogoro, Tanzania.

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Related Topics

National Volleyball Finals Kenya Secondary Schools Kesogon Soweto Academy
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