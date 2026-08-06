Clash of titans as Kakamega and St Mary's Yala book finals date

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St Mary's Yala celebrate after winning Nyanza Region football title on July 11,2026 in Homa Bay. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

A mini 'mashemeji-derby' is in the offing today at 12pm at the Mpesa Foundation Academy in Thika when Kakamega School face off with St Mary’s Yala in the boys’ football final of the 2026 Kenya Secondary Schools national Term Two games.

Stakes will be higher than ever before as the iconic Green Commandos look to recapture the title they last won in 2018 and prove that indeed, the throne belongs in their Kakamega backyard.

However, they face an uphill task going against the Black Saints, who are yearning to claim their spot in the history books of schools’ sports.

Having booked their tickets to Morogoro, Tanzania for the 2026 Federation of East Africa Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) games, the two sides will battle for national glory and bragging rights.

Yesterday, they won their semi-finals matches to secure the decisive duel. Green Commandos, who returned to the nationals after many years in the cold, edged out 1971 holders Menengai 2-1 in a thrilling semi-final clash that was decided in extra time.

After battling to a 1-1 draw in regular time, Daniel Ombati saved the day as he spurred the 13-time national champions to the final with his extra time goal.

The Black Saints, who made a memorable debut to the games, continued with their fairytale run beating fellow first-timers Takaba Mixed from North Eastern 2-0. Takaba, who made history by becoming the first North Eastern team to reach the semi-finals, gave Yala a run for their money for the better past of the game. However, Arnold Otieno and Enock Mwagandi broke their defence in the second half to seal their final spot.

Kakamega coach Enock Luche exuded confidence saying that his team that has been starved of the trophy since 2019, is hungrier than ever before to reclaim their fading glory.

“We were the stronger side and created more chances that would have ended the game in regulation time, but we lacked sharpness in our finishing department. This meant working harder and won it in extra time,” Luche said.

In the girls’ title hunt, former national champions Nyakach Girls Senior School will face off with St Joseph’s Girls Senior School Kitale in a repeat of their opening Group A match.

The Royal Panthers will be out to avenge their 2-0 defeat to Nyakach’s Plateau Queens that dented their campaign forcing them to work harder in their second and third matches for them to advance to the final.

St Joseph’s edged out former national and East Africa champions Archbishop Njenga 1-0 in a tightly contested encounter, where Purity Nechesa scored the Royal Panthers all-important goal.

Meanwhile, Nyakach thrashed Raila Educational Centre (REC) 4-0. Junior Starlets star Emily Adhiambo, captain Peninah Okoth, Emmaculate Adhiambo and Nancy Anyango netted one goal apiece for the Plateau queens.

Last year’s netball bronze medallists St Monica Bukokholo will be looking to finally lift the national trophy after a series of failed attempts. They will renew their rivalry with Andersen Mixed who narrowly beat them 44-43 in the preliminaries.

Bukokholo drubbed homegirls Kinale 70-19 to secure a date with Andersen who dismissed former national champions Kaya Tiwi. A new champion will also be crowned in netball following the elimination of last year’s winner Oyugi Ogango.

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